The Body Release Lingua Ignota's Remix of 'Hallow Hollow'

Ahead of the release of their special 20th anniversary album Remixed on Oct. 11th, The Body have released the single "Hallow Hollow (Remixed by Lingua Ignota)." Listen to the song below!

Lingua Ignota (Kristin Hayter) previously provided guest vocals on The Body's I Have Fought Against It, But I Can't Any Longer, and collaborated with The Body's Lee Buford on her own solo release. Buford calls Hayter "a true legend. It's always great to make music with her." On her work on the track and with The Body, Hayter said:

"The other day Dylan Walker (Full of Hell) and I were chatting about how lucky we are that our favorite bands are also some of our best friends. It is always a pleasure to work with my buds in The Body and every time they ask me to do anything with them I always feel honored, so when I got the chance to contribute a remix for their 20th anniversary record I was thrilled. I knew that I wanted to take a couple elements or fragments of a pre-existing song and meditate on them/reinterpret them instead of doing a more traditional remix, and I chose Hallow/Hollow because it has interesting string and choral arrangements, is sweeping and cinematic. I really got stuck on one fragment sung by my friend Reba Mitchell: "FATHER DOES NOT JUDGE," so I elected to make that the centerpiece and incant it quietly throughout."

The Body's Remixed features tracks from their back catalogue reimagined by a myriad of other likeminded forward-thinking artists including Container, Moor Mother, Moss of Aura (Future Island's Gerrit Welmers), Peter Rehberg (KTL, Pita), Mark Solotroff (Anatomy of Habit, Bloodyminded), and more. The Body will be touring throughout the U.S. this fall, including special 20th anniversary shows with longtime collaborators The Assembly of Light Choir and an appearance at Basilica Soundscape 2019.

The Body tour dates

Sep. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sep. 6 - Denver, CO - Denver Hex Festival

Sep. 7 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

Sep. 9 - McKees Rocks, PA - Black Forge Coffee House 2

Sep. 13 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre +

Sep. 14 - Hudson, NY - Basilica Soundscape 2019 +

Sep. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House +

Sep. 21 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club #

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

Oct. 24 - Baltimore, MD - The Metro Gallery

Oct. 25 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

Oct. 26 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

Oct. 29 - Atlanta, GA - Food Court

Oct. 30 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Cafe

Nov. 2 - Fayetteville, AR - Nomad's

Nov. 3 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's

Nov. 5 - Boise, ID - Neurolux



+ w/ The Assembly of Light Choir

# w/ Falls of Rauros

Photo Credit: Adam DeGross





Related Articles View More Music Stories