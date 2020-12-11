The Band Camino Return With New Single 'Roses'

The Band CAMINO have unveiled their new single "Roses," which is available today on all streaming platforms via dblblk / Elektra Records. The new track is joined by a Patrick Tracy directed official music video which is live now on The Band CAMINO's YouTube channel. "Roses" sees The Band CAMINO looking back on the challenges of 2020 and finding appreciation through reflection, reminding us all to "stop and smell the roses."

The Band CAMINO's Jeffery Jordan elaborated on the track noting, "This song is about finding the moment. We've built our band off of sadder songs that mourn the past and long for the future. 'Roses' is a pep talk - a reminder to the person in the mirror that we can choose to at least try to see the good and make an attempt to create a brighter world for ourselves and others. So stop and smell the f*cking roses."

"Roses" serves as a preview of The Band CAMINO's widely anticipated full-length debut expected next year on Elektra Records and the newly launched label imprint dblblk, a partnership between Elektra Music Group and The Band CAMINO's manager Jameson Roper. "Roses" follows the band's recent collaborative single with Chelsea Cutler, "Crying Over You" which has amassed over 15 million streams worldwide.

Dubbed "Rock's next big thing" by Billboard, The Band CAMINO write lovelorn songs about perseverance and personal growth. Comprised of members Jeffery Jordan, Spencer Stewart, and Garrison Burgess, The Band CAMINO have released three EP's (2019's tryhard, 2017's Heaven and 2016's My Thoughts On You), and an array of anthemic and gleaming singles that have collectively amassed over 270 million streams around the globe. tryhard, their Elektra Records debut EP overflows with massive hooks, and is highlighted by the sharp and reflective singles: "Daphne Blue," "See Through," and "Honest." "Daphne Blue" made waves on Sirius XM Hits 1, while the band received coverage from Billboard, Ones To Watch, LADYGUNN, Paste, Consequence of Sound, American Songwriter, Elite Daily, LA Weekly, and more. 2019 also saw The Band CAMINO embark on a completely sold-out U.S. headline tour along with festival appearances at Forecastle, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits where they were named a "breakout act" by Grammy.com. More recently The Band CAMINO were handpicked to be main support on Dan + Shay's arena tour and were tapped by 5 Seconds of Summer to support them stateside. In 2021, The Band CAMINO continue to push boundaries while their mutual trust and eclectic songwriting attest to the worth of putting an honest effort in.

