The Ballroom Thieves Announce Fall Tour Dates with Caamp

The Ballroom Thieves are coming off a weekend playing a handful of surprise pop-up sets at Newport Folk Festival and are thrilled to announce that they will be joining Caamp this fall for several West Coast dates including stops in LA, Portland and Seattle.

The Ballroom Thieves - Calin "Callie" Peters (vocals, cello), Martin Earley (guitar, vocals), and Devin Mauch (percussion, vocals) - mine immense melodies and hypnotic hooks from personal stories on their 2018 EP, Paper Crown (Nettwerk Records). Under the cover of vintage jazz-style, the five songs reflect feelings of rootlessness from four nomadic years, bouts of depression, and the ever-looming specter of political unrest hanging over the country.

Nevertheless, a noticeable glimmer of light always peeks through.

TOUR DATES

9/10-9/14 - Americana Fest

9/12 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In*

10/15 - Phoenix @ The Crescent Ballroom w/ Caamp

10/16 - Los Angeles @ The Fonda Theatre w/ Caamp

10/18 - Santa Ana @ The Observatory w/ Caamp

10/19 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern w/ Caamp

10/23 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom w/ Caamp

10/24 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox w/ Caamp

* Official Americana Fest Showcase





