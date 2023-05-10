The Arcadian Wild Share New Single 'Corner' From New Album 'Welcome'

Nashville's The Arcadian Wild shared the new single "Corner" off their recently announced album Welcome, which will be released on July 21 via Vere Music. They've also shared a video for the delicate track, which celebrates the unconditional love from family figures, biological or chosen, who always have your back.

"It's always been important to us as a band to point to the people and places that played a role in getting us to where we are today," says guitarist Isaac Horn. "'Corner' is just that. A song that points to the people and places that pushed me to where I am today. It's the story of my mother, who has never wavered in her aim to love me into the man I am today.

It's a superpower, a force of such magnitude it could level a building, move a mountain, shape a person. It can be quiet and gentle, and in a second, loud and passionate. Likewise, 'Corner' begins soft and small, the opening lines almost whispered. It's a simple and intimate beginning that grows and matures along with the characters, building slowly and steadily to a sonorous and vehement final chorus declaring one simple fact: if you love someone unconditionally, you will always be in their corner, and you will be immovable."

On the making of the video, which was shot at the Historic Rock Castle in Hendersonville, TN, Horn said, "Of all the videos we shot for our upcoming album, this one took the most brain power. Since it was a one take shot, everything had to line up perfectly. There were plenty of flubs (mostly on our end of course), but it made for a very entertaining shoot. I love this particular room. There's a subdued, humble quality to the space that reflects the music and lyrics of 'Corner' perfectly."

Written and recorded in The Arcadian Wild's hometown of Nashville, TN, Welcome marks the start of a captivating new chapter for the genre-bending trio consisting of guitarist Isaac Horn, mandolinist Lincoln Mick, and fiddler Bailey Warren, who returned to the studio with renewed purpose and insight after devoting the last few years to a series of critically acclaimed singles and EPs.

Like much of the band's catalog, the album blurs the lines between chamber folk and progressive bluegrass, drawing on everything from country and classical to pop and choral music with lush harmonies and dazzling fretwork, but this time around there's a rawness to the writing, an embrace of candor and simplicity that cuts straight to the heart like never before.

The result is perhaps the most arresting collection yet from a band known for its ability to stop listeners dead in their tracks, an exquisitely beautiful celebration of community, connection, and the power of belonging that feels tailor-made for these challenging times.

Working with engineer Logan Matheny (Colony House, Hiss Golden Messenger) and mixer Shani Gandhi (Sarah Jarosz, Sierra Hull), the band approached the recording sessions for Welcome as live as possible, embracing the organic feel of their concerts with the help of double bassist Erik Coveney (Sierra Hull, Dave Barnes), who joined them on the studio floor.

The band doesn't record or perform with drums or percussion, but instead relies on their vocals and instrumentations to provide the backbeat. "When we're working on arrangements, we try to treat our band like a drum set: who is the kick, who is the snare, who is the crash, hi hat, etc. This approach helps each of us find our specific role in any given moment or section of the song, which again leads to a much more intentional and conversational arrangement."

The Arcadian Wild cut their teeth playing house shows, where they learned to treat their audience like family, and released their self-titled debut to widespread praise in 2015, racking up nearly 50 million streams on Spotify alone.

Heavy touring followed and the group returned in 2019 with a second full-length LP, Finch In The Pantry, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart. When the pandemic forced the trio off the road in 2020, they shifted their focus to composing and recording a multi-movement song cycle that resulted in the 2021 EP Principum, which reached #3 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart and helped earn the band performances everywhere from the Woody Guthrie Center to the Ryman Auditorium.

Tour Dates:

May 11 - Greer, SC @ Albino Skunk Music Festival

May 30 - Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

May 31 - Johnson City, TN @ The Down Home

June 1 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Cafe and Music Hall

June 2 - Washington, DC @ The Hamilton

June 3 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

June 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery Philadelphia

June 5 - New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge

June 7 - Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston

June 8 - Syracuse, NY @ Funk n Waffles

June 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Sportsmens Tavern

June 11 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

June 23 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

June 24 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

June 25 - Mount Solon, VA @ Red Wing Roots Music Festival

June 30 - Crested Butte, CO @ Public House

July 1 - Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu's Downstairs

July 2 - Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove Underground

July 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater

July 12 - Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House Music Hall

July 13 - Greer, NC @ The Spinning Jenny

July 14 - Dalton, GA @ OFf The Rails Summer Music Series

July 15 - Murfreesboro, TN @ Hop Springs

July 23 - Bardstown, KY @ Spalding Hall

July 25 - Lawrence, KS @ Venue 1235

July 26 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

July 27 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Levitt at Sioux Falls

July 28 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

July 29 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

July 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

August 3 - Huntsville, AL @ The Common House

September 5 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

September 10 - Mill Valley, CA @ Sweetwater Music Hall

September 17 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 30 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Photo Credit: Shelby Mick