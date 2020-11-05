The Apocalypse Blues Revival Release Single 'The Doorway'

Listen to the single below!

Florida psychedelic rock quartet, The Apocalypse Blues Revival released the second single, "The Doorway" today. The song follows their debut single, "Optymistic" from the self-titled album due December 11, pre-save on DSPs and pre-order vinyl now.

In discussing "The Doorway," Shannon Larkin says, "Tony and I have been doing this at such a high level for so long, we really got to go out there and rough it!" He laughs and concludes, "we really felt like Blues guys!"

The 9-track album loosely follows an autobiographical narrative centered around a protagonist on the left-hand path, embracing dark magic rituals that begins onand later changes his ways to ascension concluding with the seven minute-plus track, "that stretches towards a fiery musical catharsis.

Drummer, Shannon Larkin stated, "When you listen to the album, I'd love it if you actually took a trip with us through this dark abyss and came out of it 45 minutes later with a new perspective."

The Apocalypse Blues Revival sink into the sweet spot between devilish Delta blues, hard-hitting rock, and inter-dimensional psychedelia. The eclectic array of genres offers opposites of light and dark through musical expression, with tribal percussion echoes alongside a thick bass line duringand a wild wah pedal and slick rhythm on

The Apocalypse Blues Revival materialized in 2020. For nearly a decade, drummer Shannon Larkin and guitarist Tony Rombola (both from Godsmack) threw down at biker bars, blues haunts, and dyed-in-the-wool venues around the country in an RV with bassist Brian Carpenter. "Tony and I are in our fifties now, and we got too rough it," he laughs. "We felt like real blues guys!"



Under the name of The Apocalypse Blues Revue originally, they churned out two albums, The Apocalypse Blues Revue [2016] and, The Shape of Blues To Come [2018] that generated nearly 1 million total streams. During late 2019, Shannon welcomed lifelong friend and lead singer, Shane Hall into the fold. A few years ago, Shane held down vocals in a wild funk outfit alongside Shannon and Tony, sparking a flame fanned to its fullest potential in The Apocalypse Blues Revival.

The quartet casted an unbreakable spell on their new self-titled independent full-length debut, The Apocalypse Blues Revival. For Shannon, this idea of the new album initially blossomed on a tour bus during a freezing January in Europe. Slowly but surely, the songs came to life in order, sketched out on hotel notepads and written wherever possible. Processing the loss of his sister, he translated this pain into the story.



"It's a completely different band," affirms Shannon. "We've shifted into more of a psychedelic rock sound. My big vision was to simply mix the influences from my two favorite classic rock artists-David Bowie and Pink Floyd-with my favorite blues artists: Johnny Winter, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and B.B. King. The foundation is always blues. That's how I approach the drums, but we're veering off into more eclectic areas and rock. As the guy who writes the lyrics and melodies, I'm limited to my singer. Shane has taken all of those limitations away. He's such an extension of me that it's no wonder we've been best friends for twenty years."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Jaimée Alethea Hall

View More Music Stories Related Articles