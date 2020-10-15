The Apocalypse Blues Revival Announce Self-Titled Album Due Dec. 11

From the Florida psychedelic rock quartet.

Florida psychedelic rock quartet, The Apocalypse Blues Revival, have announced their upcoming, self-titled, full length album due December 11, pre-save on DSPs and pre-order vinyl now. Today, the band released the record's first song, "Optimystic" and video premiered by Loudwire. Watch it below.



"'Optimystic' is calling out to the societal blindness of repeating the same mistakes repeatedly, and willing for change to happen, willing a REVIVAL," says the band in discussing the song.



The 9-track album loosely follows an autobiographical narrative centered around a protagonist on the left-hand path, embracing dark magic rituals that begins on "Waltz of the Antichrist/Impure," and later changes his ways to ascension concluding with the seven minute-plus track, "A Gecko (Part 2) - The Endless Possibility of Water (666 Reprise)," that stretches towards a fiery musical catharsis.



Drummer, Shannon Larkin stated, "When you listen to the album, I'd love it if you actually took a trip with us through this dark abyss and came out of it 45 minutes later with a new perspective."



The Apocalypse Blues Revival sink into the sweet spot between devilish Delta blues, hard-hitting rock, and inter-dimensional psychedelia. The eclectic array of genres offers opposites of light and dark through musical expression, with tribal percussion echoes alongside a thick bass line during "The Abomination of Desolation," and a wild wah pedal and slick rhythm on "The Doorway."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Jamièe Alethea Hall

View More Music Stories Related Articles