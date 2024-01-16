The Anti-Groupies Announce January Shows & Upcoming New Single 'Read The Room'

The single for “Read the Room” drops January 25th along with the music video for the effort.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

The Anti-Groupies Announce January Shows & Upcoming New Single 'Read The Room'

The Anti-Groupies, a quickly rising all-women punk rock outfit based out of the South Bay region of Southern California, have announced the upcoming release of their new single and music video for “Read the Room”.

Produced by Matt McJunkins of A Perfect Circle/Puscifer, the group has quickly been building up a solid fanbase and carefully aligned industry relationships while maintaining their relentless DIY work ethos. The single for “Read the Room” drops January 25th along with the music video for the effort.

The girls in Anti-Groupies are constantly playing shows around Southern California and beyond, and have shared the stage with Speed Of Light, Minor Strut, The Dropoffs, Prestyn Smith, Tomorrow's Anthem and more.

Collectively the girls draw rock inspiration from across multiple genres, with favorites including Black Sabbath, Paramore, Maneskin, Sex Pistols, Rush, Megadeth and more. Recent singles like “Social Battery'' and “Voicemail” will earn a nod of approval from enthusiasts of guitar greats like Tony Iommi, Jimmy Page while also paying homage to the simplicity of what made underground punk and alternative rock great in the 90's. 

The group is composed of members Kyla (Drums), Sydney (Bass), Cassidy (Guitar/Vocals) and Bella (Guitar). For 2024, expect a growing list of live shows from The Anti-Groupies as they finish writing music for their next release. The girls will enter the studio in February with producer Jim Wirt (Incubus, Dial-7, Fiona Apple, Centershift etc). Learn more about The Anti-Groupies on Instagram.

Upcoming Shows:

1.26.24 - Hotel Ziggy - Hollywood, CA (Cobalt NAMM Show w/ Seaside Screams, Bluto)
1.27.24 - NAMM - Anaheim, CA (Blueprint/ReTune Booth)



