The Andy Kim Christmas Returns to Toronto's Massey Hall in December

Tickets to The Andy Kim Christmas go on sale Friday, October 27.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

The Andy Kim Christmas returns to Toronto’s legendary Massey Hall Wednesday, December 6 for another unforgettable evening celebrating the magic of the season with performances from iconic Canadian artists.

This year’s show marks the 19th year that luminary musician and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Andy Kim will bring together some of the nation’s most applauded talent for a night of intimate performances, with all event proceeds donated to CAMH’s Gifts of Light.  

Tickets to The Andy Kim Christmas go on sale Friday, October 27 here and here, with prices ranging from $35.50- $85.50 plus fees. The complete line up of musical guests taking the stage will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I can’t believe it’s the 19th Annual Andy Kim Christmas supporting CAMH Gifts of Light. I’m so thankful to Toronto’s community of talented artists, each year they come together & donate their time for such a worthy cause,” said Andy Kim. “The heart of this great city continues to inspire as we come together, as one, for an evening of music and love.”

Guests can look forward to a classic variety showcase with special holiday performances from the country’s top acts. Andy Kim’s previous guests include Alex Lifeson, Arkells, Barenaked Ladies, Billy Talent, Bobby Bazini, Broken Social Scene, BUCK65, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Choir! Choir! Choir!, City and Colour, Colin James, Cowboy Junkies, Dan Hill, Feist, Georgia Harmer, High Flyer, Jacksoul, Jake Clemons, Jully Black, Kim Mitchell, Lights, Maestro, Men Without Hats, Metric, Michel Pagliaro, Molly Johnson, Nelly Furtado, Ron Sexsmith, Russell Peters, Sam Roberts, Sarah McLachlan, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Sloan, The Sadies, The Sheepdogs, The Strumbellas, The Trews, Tom Cochrane, Tom Wilson, Tyler Shaw, William Prince among many others.

For decades, Kim has entertained and united people through his music. Kim started his music career at age 16 and has received top industry honours including two JUNO Awards, as well as membership in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canada’s Walk of Fame, the Key to the City of Toronto, and will be appointed to the Order of Canada in 2024.

To this day, Kim’s musical artistry is acclaimed by many who take joy in his numerous hit songs, including nine Billboard Top 40 hits such as the number one hit “Rock Me Gently” and the iconic ”Sugar, Sugar.”



