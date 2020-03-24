The Aces Release 'Daydream' Music Video

Following their first glimpse of new music this year, The Aces have released this playful yet cinematic music video companion to their hit single, "Daydream", which is out now everywhere.

Premiered earlier today on Refinery29 and directed by The Aces' own Alisa Ramirez, the video imagines the band hitting the open road, driving through the desert and getting into trouble. A euphoric and nostalgic showcase of sisterhood, the music video for "Daydream" echoes the vibrant spirit of the single, which garnered over 1.5 million streams in its first week and Spotify New Music Friday placements in more than 18 countries.



"This video was so fun to make and easily a new favorite. Over the years our band has always been described or referred to as a 'girl gang', so we decided to bring that to life in a fun, action packed, classic Hollywood kinda way. When we listen to 'Daydream' it makes us think about the best parts of being young, wild, and free. The same feeling we got when pretending to be outlaws for a day in this video." - Alisa Ramirez (director/drums)



The Aces are ready to greet you now, again. It's been two years since the quartet released their acclaimed debut album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic, and in those two years the band has supported 5 Seconds of Summer, X Ambassadors and sold out their own US headline tour. Universally relatable and yet deeply personal, The Aces return with the confidence only time and true friendship can bring. The Aces are the next "it" girls, but not like "it" girls of the past. They are changing what it means to be an influencer and embodying what the modern woman has become. The Aces have developed the ability to connect with the new generation of music listeners. Managed by Roc Nation, sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez (vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), McKenna Petty (bass), and Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals) - all friends since grade school in Provo, Utah - explore growing up and falling in love in the 21st century with candid honesty and endearing relatability.





