The Accidentals Release “Cityview” Today, Winner Of 2021 New Folk Song Award

The Accidentals released "Cityview" today. The 3rd single off the upcoming Vessel album, "Cityview" is the song that won a 2021 New Folk Song Award for Sav Buist. View video here.



Sav has this to say about the song, "I wrote this song a few months into quarantine. One of the last gigs we ever played was Folk Alliance International, a giant convention that took place in New Orleans in February of 2020. That year, Ani Difranco was talking to Ann Powers of NPR, and she answered a question with, 'Beyond the eyes, the trains and the angels...' I whipped out my phone, and the guy standing next to me said, 'Yeah, you definitely should write that one down.'



A few months later, we did an online show in-the-round with Anna Tivel, and I fell in love with the way she writes songs tapping into untold stories. I decided to write this song about other people's stories. Everyone you know is struggling with something, accepting something, working on something. They are all a reflection of our own fragility. How we react to things defines how we see ourselves. Becoming self-aware changes your perspective of the people around you."



The video explores those ideas, and starring Sav, tells a story of coming off tour due to the illness of someone important. It opens with Sav in bed at home watching light-hearted scenes from tour, then follows her as she travels to the hospital, observing the people she encounters along the way, some of them struggling as they go about their day. As she observes them, her spirit becomes noticeably heavier as the burden of carrying their traumas weighs her down.



Vessel was in the process of being recorded with celebrated producers John Congleton (St. Vincent, Lana Del Rey) and Tucker Martine (The Decemberists, First Aid Kit) when the pandemic shut things down indefinitely. Rather than press pause, the trio transformed their attic space into a state-of-the-art recording studio with gear from their sponsors to finish the album on their own. Sav and Katie took the reins as co-producers and engineers, switching off not only strings and vocals, but also acoustic and electric guitar, bass, violin, viola, cello, mandolin and the occasional banjo, with Michael laying the foundation on drums.



Vessel is a testament to the group's ability to not only persevere, but to thrive in moments of uncertainty. "The whole album is about perspective," they explain. "It's about the parallax effect of feeling like you're moving in slow motion while simultaneously things are flying by at an incredible pace." They continue, "Depending on where you're standing, your perspective on what's really happening changes. If you simply widen your viewpoint, things become clearer."



Since releasing their debut album in 2012, The Accidentals have built a grassroots following while touring almost nonstop and playing more than 200 shows a year. In addition to teaching workshops across the country, performing with symphonies and scoring an indie film, the group has become a go-to string team, composing and collaborating with everyone from BTS to Keller Williams. With three previous full-length releases, The Accidentals have garnered critical acclaim from Billboard, HuffPost, Rolling Stone, Under The Radar and NPR Music, who called them "some of the most compelling writers of our time."



The first single off Vessel, "Goat Getter", premiered with Popmatters: "A mindful meditation on forward momentum, the song is fittingly perseverant. Its chorus soars, featuring gorgeous, soaring harmonies and zestier percussive movements. Hope tinges its outer lining, all coming together to make for a captivating listen that makes the wait for Vessel a challenging one."

"Slow and Steady", the 2nd single, premiered with Americana Highways. "The Accidentals harmonies burst through in exciting unexpected waves in an overall comforting song."

The Accidentals have hit the road in support of their new album, see a full list of tour dates below. More info at theaccidentalsmusic.com

THE ACCIDENTALS SUMMER 2021 TOUR!

August 27 - Concerts at the Courthouse - Howell MI - FREE CONCERT

August 28 - The Venue - Aurora IL - Tickets HERE

August 29 - Blue Ridge Community Farm - Chillicothe IL - Tickets HERE

August 31-September 1 - Cambridge School Workshops - Cambridge IL

September 2 - Ignition Music Garage - Goshen IN - Tickets HERE

September 3 - Natalie's Grandview - Columbus OH - Tickets HERE

September 10 - Chatfield Center for the Arts - Chatfield MN - Tickets HERE

September 11 - Robinson Park - Wisconsin Rapids WI - FREE CONCERT

September 18 - Carolina Indie Fest - Sanford NC - Tickets HERE

September 19 - Culture Center Theater - Charleston WV - Tickets HERE



VESSEL ALBUM RELEASE TOUR WITH WITH SAWYER FREDERICKS!

September 29-30 - City Opera House - Traverse City MI - Tickets HERE

October 1 - State Theatre of Bay City - Bay City MI - Tickets HERE

October 2 - The Ark EARLY SHOW @ 7pm - Ann Arbor MI - Tickets HERE

October 2 - The Ark LATE SHOW @ 9:30pm - Ann Arbor MI - Tickets HERE

October 3 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland OH - Tickets HERE

October 4 - Sav Buist & Katie Larson at Kerrville Folk Festival - Kerrville, TX - Tickets HERE

October 7 - Great Lakes Center for the Arts - Petoskey MI - Tickets HERE

October 8 - Cheboygan Opera House - Cheboygan, MI - Tickets HERE

October 9 - Calvin College Covenant Fine Arts Center - Grand Rapids MI - Tickets HERE

October 10 - City Winery - Chicago IL - Tickets HERE

October 13 - LMCU Mendel Center - Benton Harbor MI - Tickets HERE

October 14 - Riverdog Music - Wakeman OH - Tickets HERE

October 16 - Daryl's House Club - Pawling NY - Tickets HERE

October 17 - Club Passim EARLY SHOW @ 5pm - Boston MA - Tickets HERE

October 17 - Club Passim LATE SHOW @ 8pm - Boston MA - Tickets HERE

October 20 - City Winery / The Loft - New York City, NY - Tickets HERE

October 21 - Gateway City Arts - Holyoke, MA - Tickets HERE

October 22 - The Linda - Albany NY - Tickets HERE

October 23 - Jonathan's Restaurant - Ogunquit ME - Tickets HERE

October 24 - Voices Cafe - Westport CT - Tickets HERE

October 26 - Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore PA - Tickets HERE

October 27 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis MD - Tickets HERE

October 28 - City Winery - Washington D.C. - Tickets HERE

October 30 - The Evening Muse - Charlotte NC - Tickets HERE

October 31 - City Winery - Atlanta GA - Tickets HERE

November 3 - City Winery - Nashville TN - Tickets HERE