The 4th Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion Announces Initial Lineup

Fresh off the heels of a fantastic Suwannee Roots Revival, Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) is thrilled to announce the initial lineup and dates for its sister festival, The 4th Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion, set to take place Thursday through Sunday, March 19-22, 2020 at SOSMP in Live Oak, FL.

The Suwannee Spring Reunion initial lineup for 2020 features Donna the Buffalo, Peter Rowan Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs, The Duhks, Darrell Scott, Jim Lauderdale Band, Verlon Thompson, Shawn Camp Band, Roy Book Binder, Jeff Mosier Ensemble, Quartermoon, Sloppy Joe, and many more artists to be announced.

Folks of all ages will make plans to gather at during the forefront of spring at this gorgeous park and its mossy live oak laden grounds for this beloved festival tradition that features a range of music genres rooted in original music - Americana: bluegrass, newgrass, folk, singer/songwriter, blues, and more. Literally something for everyone!

For four days and nights this family-friendly festival is home to early morning sing-a-longs and night time musical pyrotechnics from the park's stellar cast of alumni and new favorites. There will be music on four stages and Suwannee Spring Reunion attendees will also enjoy music in the campground with jamming at Slopryland and the Bill Monroe Shrine as well as camp pickin' parties. Hands-on and performance workshops will be held throughout the weekend with a variety of artists set to perform.

Placing a strong emphasis on embracing the traditions that have made the park a national treasure, there will be a wide array of arts & crafts as well as an array of culinary delights ranging from healthy to decadent in the Vending Village. The park itself is a place where kids of all ages can remember why they fell in love with the magic mixture of sights, sounds, and sensations that constitutes a weekend of paradise that is the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.



Tickets are on sale now. See details at www.suwanneespringreunion.com/Tickets/.

SOSMP is located between Jacksonville, Florida & Tallahassee, Florida about 30 minutes south of the Georgia State line, about 45 minutes north of Gainesville and is host to a variety of events.

Suwannee Spring Reunion 2020 Initial Lineup

Donna the Buffalo

Peter Rowan Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs

The Duhks

Darrell Scott

Jim Lauderdale Band

Verlon Thompson

Shawn Camp Band

Roy Book Binder

Jeff Mosier Ensemble

Quartermoon

Sloppy Joe



And many more to be announced!



For more information, tickets, and to reserve camping, please visit www.suwanneespringreunion.com.





