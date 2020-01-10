The 11th Annual California Roots Music and Arts Festival Announce Third Round Of Artists
After two impressive rounds of artist announcements featuring some of the biggest names in reggae, hip hop, and roots music, the California Roots Music and Arts Festival is proud to announce its third and final wave of artists. The eleventh edition of the event taking place May 22-24, 2020 at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center, has added Stick Figure, Sublime with Rome, Pepper, Common Kings, Nahko And Medicine For The People, Through The Roots, Nattali Rize, Natural Vibrations, Kash'd Out, and Sensi Trails to the already stellar lineup. Full artist lineup and day by day breakdown is listed below.
For over a decade, Cali Roots has managed to lead the festival market in sustainability with amazing greening initiatives and partnerships. The event is dedicated to incorporating sustainability onsite and into their core daily business operations. Cali Roots pledges to reduce the impact on the environment by aligning themselves with other like-minded organizations, making earth-wise choices regarding the products they purchase, promoting environmental awareness to their fans, staff and artists, and continuing to set the bar higher each year in their commitment to sustainability. The 2020 festival will also feature a diverse lineup of the best food Monterey has to offer. Between sets, attendees can take in and enjoy pop up performances, DJ sets, and unique art installations
"From this music festival came passion to create a rich experience for festival goers who have come to expect much more than just a random bunch of bands on a couple stages," states festival Co-Producer Dan Sheehan. He adds, "We love cultivating what your experience will feel like as you walk through our gates, thoughtfully selecting live artists, delicious food, beautiful and unique craft booths, and intimate pop-up performances we believe will enhance your experience for our eleventh year."
GA tickets and Redwood passes are on sale now at https://californiarootsfestival.com/tickets.
Friday, May 22
Rebelution
Atmosphere
Chronixx
J Boog
Pepper
Nahko And Medicine For The People
Tarrus Riley
The Movement
Satsang
Nattali Rize
Earthkry
Natural Vibrations
Arise Roots
Kash'd Out
Saturday, May 23
Stick Figure
Sean Paul
Tribal Seeds
Trevor Hall
The Green
Collie Buddz
The Expendables
Dub Inc
Iya Terra
Bumpin Uglies
The Elovaters
Sensi Trails
Sunday, May 24
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
Ice Cube
Jimmy Cliff
Sublime With Rome
Common Kings
Cultura Profética
Durand Jones & The Indications
Hirie
Natiruts
Mike Love
Keznamdi
Through The Roots
Artikal Sound System
Vana Liya