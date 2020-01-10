The 11th Annual California Roots Music and Arts Festival Announce Third Round Of Artists

After two impressive rounds of artist announcements featuring some of the biggest names in reggae, hip hop, and roots music, the California Roots Music and Arts Festival is proud to announce its third and final wave of artists. The eleventh edition of the event taking place May 22-24, 2020 at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center, has added Stick Figure, Sublime with Rome, Pepper, Common Kings, Nahko And Medicine For The People, Through The Roots, Nattali Rize, Natural Vibrations, Kash'd Out, and Sensi Trails to the already stellar lineup. Full artist lineup and day by day breakdown is listed below.



For over a decade, Cali Roots has managed to lead the festival market in sustainability with amazing greening initiatives and partnerships. The event is dedicated to incorporating sustainability onsite and into their core daily business operations. Cali Roots pledges to reduce the impact on the environment by aligning themselves with other like-minded organizations, making earth-wise choices regarding the products they purchase, promoting environmental awareness to their fans, staff and artists, and continuing to set the bar higher each year in their commitment to sustainability. The 2020 festival will also feature a diverse lineup of the best food Monterey has to offer. Between sets, attendees can take in and enjoy pop up performances, DJ sets, and unique art installations



"From this music festival came passion to create a rich experience for festival goers who have come to expect much more than just a random bunch of bands on a couple stages," states festival Co-Producer Dan Sheehan. He adds, "We love cultivating what your experience will feel like as you walk through our gates, thoughtfully selecting live artists, delicious food, beautiful and unique craft booths, and intimate pop-up performances we believe will enhance your experience for our eleventh year."



GA tickets and Redwood passes are on sale now at https://californiarootsfestival.com/tickets.



Friday, May 22

Rebelution

Atmosphere

Chronixx

J Boog

Pepper

Nahko And Medicine For The People

Tarrus Riley

The Movement

Satsang

Nattali Rize

Earthkry

Natural Vibrations

Arise Roots

Kash'd Out



Saturday, May 23

Stick Figure

Sean Paul

Tribal Seeds

Trevor Hall

The Green

Collie Buddz

The Expendables

Dub Inc

Iya Terra

Bumpin Uglies

The Elovaters

Sensi Trails



Sunday, May 24

Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley

Ice Cube

Jimmy Cliff

Sublime With Rome

Common Kings

Cultura Profética

Durand Jones & The Indications

Hirie

Natiruts

Mike Love

Keznamdi

Through The Roots

Artikal Sound System

Vana Liya





