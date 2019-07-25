Terminal V Edinburgh Announces Full Lineup with Annie Mac, Laurent Garnier, and More

'The Reckoning' from Terminal V will be the largest Halloween rave Scotland has ever seen and now it gets even more irresistible with the second wave of names announced to play at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Centre on Saturday October 26th. These include me, Annie Mac, Bontan, Horse Meat Disco, Jamie Roy, Krystal Klear, Laurent Garnier, Luciano, Maceo Plex, Sally C, Rennier Zonneveld, Stephen Brown, Theo Kottis, Michael Bibi plus 1 very special Terminal V favourite who will be announced 1st week of August. These artists join the already announced Ben Klock, FJAAK, Marcel Dettmann, DJ Koze, Gerd Janson, DJ Seinfeld, HAAi, Red Axes, DJ Tennis, Alan Fitzpatrick, Skream, Hot Since 82, Frazier & Rebuke, so you can be sure of an unforgettable night.

The big news for his edition is also that the Terminal V team have added a huge new additional 10,000 capacity, hangar-style space to double the overall capacity of the event to 20,000. This new interconnected space will allow for even more lights, lasers, special visual effects and unique new stage designs to add to the unrivalled experience of the whole thing, making this potentially the biggest Halloween rave in Europe.

Providing the soundtrack at this game changing event is a world class selection of talents from house and techno's vanguard. Fans of deep, emotional house and techno will be catered for by master of their craft and Innervisisons boss, me, while Bontan has become one of the biggest ever selling acts in Beatport thanks to his irresistible house style. Meanwhile, French titan Laurnet Garnier brings the class and Luciano will serve up his unique minimal sounds. Dublin's Krystal Klear will bringing his edgy sounds and Maceo Plex will be coming off the back of a huge season in Ibiza.

Radio 1 tastemaker Annie Mac brings her famously fresh and eclectic sounds, celebrated London crew Horse Meat Disco offer disco excellence and Scottish rising talent Sally C takes you back to raw, old school house heaven, while further techno comes from local legend Stephen Brown, Solid Grooves founder Michal Bibi, as well as Theo Kottis and Rennier Zonneveld amongst many others.

The Reckoning will be an absolutely must attend, were-you-there event that will be talked about for years to come. Like all Terminal V parties it will sell out, so make sure you act fast to secure you place on the dance floor.

