Teri Gender Bender Releases 'SATURN SEX' EP

Teri Gender Bender's latest EP 'SATURN SEX' is now available to stream in full digitally today. Teri previously released the title track along with the single and music video "THE GET UP."

The focus track "MIND YOUR FEELINGS" starts slow, almost dragging and evolves into an intense and captivating electronic indie-pop soundscape. "Loss can be such an intimate feeling but if that means someone living in your shoes helps you be understood then why not welcome it?" says Teri on the on the song.

"Well, the gain is just knowing how it feels but still, it ain't anything out of this world.... Sadly, because it is so common but there is a sense of relief when someone can fully understand you but at the cost of them losing their innocence. Sometimes it is better to just keep it yourself and let the ocean waves devour it."

'SATURN SEX' is the first part of a double EP, followed by 'STATE OF FEAR', which will be released December 16. The media response on the three previously released tracks has been growing worldwide, also due to her exceptional performance as support act for The Mars Volta.

Both EP's will be released physically on December 16. Pre-order the bundle here.

Most known as the front lady for Le Butcherettes, Teri Gender Bender's Avant-garde musical style is showcased at its most poignant and bright on her solo endeavors, and will resonate heavily with those of us crying out for authentic personalities who are proudly, eccentrically, individual.

Her songs all have something in common - they are all lit from within by an inner radiance, wise and freaky, always proud, strong, and sweet at the same time, reminiscent of Björk, wrestling fantastic works of art and pop miniatures from the great moments of intensity and quiet pause that life throws at us.

It is simply impossible to label Teri Gender Bender within a specific genre. This doesn't come as a surprise looking at her musical accomplishments so far: Primarily known for her exceptional performances as frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist of Mexican garage punk band Le Butcherettes, she has also contributed vocals on numerous records for Omar Rodríguez-López, as well as collaborating with musical luminaries such as Melvins and Iggy Pop.

Listen to the new album here: