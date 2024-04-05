Tenille Arts Releases “So Do I”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tenille Arts recently announced her upcoming to be honest album will be available May 3, 2024, and the new single, “So Do I,” was released today. The mesmerizing song was written by Demi Lovato, Laura Veltz, Sasha Sloan. King Henry also produced the track, which will be available on the Dreamcatcher Artists label and distributed through STEM.

Pre-Order/Save/Add HERE.

“I thought the to be honest album was done when I wrote the title track, until I realized something was missing,” confessed Tenille. “I had been trying to communicate what I was going through in a song for over a year…but felt like I kept coming up short. The beautiful and humbling thing about writing music is sometimes someone else can say it better than I can. I heard ‘So Do I’ and it perfectly said exactly what I was thinking and experiencing. I am so grateful to Demi Lovato, Sasha Sloan, Laura Veltz, and King Henry for writing this song and allowing me to record it. Somehow my most personal song is one I didn’t even write, which is one of the reasons I love music and songwriters so much. I hope that anyone who listens to this song and relates to it knows that they aren’t alone in what they’re going through… because so do I.”

Tenille gives fans a peak into her personal journal in the “So Do I” lyric video. She will celebrate the release of the single by performing it on the hallowed stage of the Grand Ole Opry this evening. A week later, she heads north to open the Canadian leg of Luke Bryan’s Mind of a Country Boy Tour 2024. More information is available HERE.