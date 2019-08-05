Temples Share New Track YOU'RE EITHER ON SOMETHING

Temples have today shared "You're Either On Something", the latest track from their forthcoming third album, Hot Motion - to be released worldwide onATO Records on Friday September 27th 2019. The band will begin their North American tour on October 11, starting with Desert Daze Festival. "I'm excited for people to experience these songs for the first time," declares singer and guitaristJames Bagshaw. "They are constructed in such a way that the album should feel relatively instantaneous, but we did not water down our creative ideas. Getting that balance can be hard, perhaps on the last record on some songs we used too many layers to create depth, but making this album we discovered that depth doesn't simply come by layering things, it can come from the intensity of an idea."

Check out the song here:

Talking about the track, singer James Bagshaw says:

"I'm really proud of "You're Either On Something" lyrically because I feel deeply connected with the words - they're so truthful. On that track, I can hear influences of stuff that I listened to when I was growing up. There's almost a nostalgia to that track, even though it's very forward-looking."

Hot Motion, which follows their acclaimed albums Sun Structures (2014) &Volcano (2017), is Temples' debut release for renowned label ATO Records and the band recently unveiled the title track from the record. Listen to "Hot Motion"here.

With their third, brilliantly crafted and ingeniously intricate, album Temples have found new ground and a deeper, darker creative well. A glorious technicolour infuses much of the album but there is a David Lynch-ian undertone that adds a gravity to Hot Motion's soaring moments. Fizzing with ideas, bursting with kinetic energy and balancing an immediate impact with an enduring, timeless intensity,Hot Motion is a cohesive album in a time of stand alone singles. Temples have created an aural tapestry for dark days; an inviting and warm sanctuary away from the daily churn of information overload. It's an album of complexity, crafted for repeat listening.

Renowned for their mesmerizing live performances a Temples have also announced a U.K. and European headline tour in the early winter, a number of festival shows over the summer and an extensive U.S. tour in the autumn.

The full list of dates are as follows:

8/30- Manchester Psych Fest @ The Ritz - MANCHESTER

9/6 - Ebrovision Festival - MIRANDA DE EBRO

10/11 - 10/13 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

10/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

10/18 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

10/19 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/21 - Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theatre

10/22 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs

10/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/25 - 10/27 - New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/30 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

10/31 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/2 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

11/4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/5 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

11/7 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/8 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/9 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/12 - Locomotiv - BOLOGNA

11/15 - Shimmer Sounds Festival - CARDIFF

11/17 - Shimmer Sounds Festival - BIRMINGHAM

11/19 - Botanique Orangerie - BRUSSELS

11/20 - Trabendo - PARIS

11/22 - Mascotte - ZURICH

11/24 - Magnolia - MILAN

11/25 - Roxy - PRAGUE

11/26 - Festsaal Kreuzberg - BERLIN

11/28 - Grunspan - HAMBURG

11/29 - Loppen - COPENHAGEN

11/30 - Luxor - COLOGNE

12/2 - Komedia - BRIGHTON

12/4 - Riverside - NEWCASTLE

12/6 - Rescue Rooms - NOTTINGHAM

12/7 - Engine Rooms - SOUTHAMPTON

12/8 - Shepherd's Bush Empire - LONDON

Hot Motion can be pre-ordered HERE.





