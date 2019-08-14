Tempers Announces New Album PRIVATE LIFE

NYC-based electronica duo Tempers have announced their signing to Dais Records, marking the occasion with a new album titled Private Life. Fusing flecks of dark indie, electronica and synth pop, Tempers' past three albums' worth of output and new single "Capital Pains" run the gamut of electronic music's infinite possibilities.

Watch the music video for Capital Pains below!

"Capital Pains" kicks off the Private Life LP with echoic incantations and a pulse-tripping backbeat. Tapping into the envy and insecurity that pervades modern life, "Capital Pains" serves as the perfect, melancholic tone-set for Private Life.

Comprised of Jasmine Golestaneh and Eddie Cooper, Tempers' darkwave, ice-cold strain of electronica writhes in the shadows of disco and the glimmer of goth. Following a flurry of singles in 2013, Tempers began honing their sound by harnessing electronic production and unbridled vocals. Private Life is the poised continuation of Tempers' cinematic aesthetic, tacking on moodier, more introspective landscapes.

Private Life will be released via Dais Records on October 25. Preorder a copy of your own here and here, and stay tuned for more updates.

Tempers - Private Life Track Listing:

1. Capital Pains

2. Leonard Cohen Afterworld

3. Peace Of Mind

4. Filters

5. Daydreams

6. Guidance

7. Push Pull

8. More Than You Realized

9. Sleep

10. Exit

Artist Photo: Sebastian Mlynarski





