Temecula Road Releases Graduation Anthem 'The Climb'

Rising country trio TEMECULA ROAD surprised fans by releasing "The Climb" track and video available now. Their heartfelt take on the multi-platinum No. 1 smash, written by Jessi Alexander and Jon Mabe and originally performed by Miley Cyrus, is the perfect anthem for graduates during this trying time. The song premiered via Radio Disney Country and Emma, Maddie, and Dawson will be performing it live on Monday, June 15 during an Instagram takeover with Stage Right Secrets.

Listen below!



"We have always loved this song and its message especially hits home for us with everything going on in the world right now," says Maddie. "We came up with this arrangement and recorded the vocals ourselves during quarantine," adds Emma. "We hope you find as much comfort in listening as we did in creating it," says Dawson.



Signed to Buena Vista Records, the newly-minted Nashville residents have been named a CMT Discovery Artist and have been called out by Huffington Post, CMT, Sounds Like Nashville, and Taste of Country as one of the top new country artists to watch. They made their Grand Ole Opry debut on November 1 at the first weekend of the show's annual winter run of Opry At The Ryman in downtown Nashville- receiving a standing ovation. Named after the town they grew up in, Temecula Road (Sisters Emma and Maddie Salute and friend Dawson Anderson) is known for their trademark harmonies and their covers which have earned praise from Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, and Brett Eldredge. With over 13 million streams and counting, these days it's their original music putting them on the map. The trio recently released stripped-down versions of some of their biggest tracks, starting off with the recently released "Fades" which hit Top 5 on the Radio Disney Country Chart, and Friday's (May 20) release of Rolling Stone Country Song You Need To Hear "Never Knew I Needed You." Their soulful track, "Maybe Not," comes out on June 19.



Over the past two years, Temecula Road made debut performances at C2C's Country Music Festival in London, Stagecoach Music Festival and the CMA Music Festival. The band was named one of Radio Disney's NEXT BIG THING artists and were nominated in the "The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist" category at the Radio Disney Music Awards, putting them in great company alongside Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion.



In lieu of touring, the trio has been keeping themselves quite busy during quarantine - performing livestreams almost daily between various media outlets as well as performing originals and taking cover song requests from fans on their own Instagram account.



For more information and latest news, be sure to visit http://www.temecularoad.com.

