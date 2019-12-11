Teener Releases AUGER 7' on Third Man Records

Detroit, MI noise rock quartet Teener have released their new Auger 7" today via Third Man Records. To celebrate, they'll be performing at Third Man's Detroit HQ tonight with Meat Wave and PRC. The band will set out later this month for dates with No Man and Hirs -- see below for the full itinerary of upcoming tour dates.

Teener is a noise rock band from Detroit, Michigan. Formed in 2016, they set out to make loud music without emulating any style or artist. So far, the result is a sound that walks a line between New Wave, Noise Rock and Hardcore.

The lead A-side song, titled "The Ladder," kicks off with perforated, ascending drum and guitar and a vocal sstorm interspersed with melody-driven guitar solos. Though the kicker and the song's namesake, is the final 30 seconds, where vocalist Ollie Dodt reenacts what sounds like an all too familiar one-sided conversation - a young person having to push and push and push for the opportunity to have a foot on the professional ladder.

The second song on the first side, "Market Value," is a heavier chugging number slamming the effects of Detroit's fracking and toxic matter "processing", bubbling down into only vocals and feedback by the end. B-side "Flavor" begins with frenzied, booming toms and chainsaw guitars, only to break down about a minute in to a post-punky, drony haze. And suddenly, the clap of the toms and guitars return for a hyperkinetic finale.

TEENER LIVE 2019

DECEMBER

11 - Third Man Records - Detroit, MI %

18 - New York, NY - Kingsland #

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Undisclosed $

20 - Baltimore, MD - Joe Squared $

JANUARY

27 - Atlanta, GA - Outer Limits *

% - with Meat Wave and PRC

# - with No Man

$ - with No Man and Hirs

* - with Material Girls





