Taylor Swift Sets New Vevo Record with New Single ME!

Apr. 29, 2019  

The highly anticipated official music video marking Taylor Swift's return has set a brand-new 24 hour Vevo record with over 65 million views, taking the No. 1 spot from Ariana Grande who was the incumbent Vevo record holder with 59 million views for 'thank u, next." Previous record holders have included Miley Cyrus and Adele.

Watch "ME!" below!

Taylor's latest song and video, 'ME!' featuring the vocalist Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco, premiered on Vevo last Friday, April 26 at 12am ET.

The video, which also features Urie, opens with a slithery snake shedding its skin and bursting into a playful world of butterflies and pastels. The enchanting new video also features Taylor's pet cats, rainbows, unicorns, and potential clues of a new album, making the video a must-see.

TOP 5 VEVO 24HR RECORD HOLDERS:

"ME!" - Taylor Swift 04/26/19 65 million (estimated)

"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande 11/30/18 59 million (estimated)

"Look What You Made Me Do" - Taylor Swift 08/28/17 43.3 million (estimated)

"Hello" - Adele 10/23/15 28 million (estimated)

"Bad Blood" - Taylor Swift 05/17/15 20 million (estimated)



