Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran to Release 'The Joker & the Queen' Remix

Taylor Swift will join Ed Sheeran on a remix of his recent track "The Joker & the Queen," set to be released this Friday, February 11 at midnight GMT.

The track is from Ed Sheeran's recent album "=," which was released this past October. Swift and Sheeran recently collaborated on Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" on the tracks "Everything Has Changed" and "Run."

Listen to a preview of the new song here:

