Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

The songs follow "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Taylor Swift is selling the live versions of two "Speak Now" songs on her website, recorded at her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts.

"Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)" and "Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City)" are now available on her website, along with all 24 songs from her latest "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" release, serving as a deluxe edition for the album. They are available to purchase for $5.99 until 11:59 p.m. ET here.

The album featured all 16 original tracks from "Speak Now," including "Mine (Taylor's Version)," "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)," "Long Live (Taylor's Version)," "Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)," and more.

The re-record also features Hayley Williams of Paramore on "Castles Crumbling" and Fallout Boy on "Electric Touch."

Swift also updated the lyrics to "Better Than Revenge." While the song previously sang "She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress," the song now sings: "He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Aside from her recent original album "Midnights," Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."



Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

