Taylor Acorn Announces Good Enough U.S. & Australia Tour

Ahead of the start of her SOLD OUT, East Coast headlining tour, Nashville based artist Taylor Acorn announces her Good Enough U.S. & Australia tour. She will first make her way over to Australia for a string of shows before coming back to the U.S. for her first FULL U.S. headlining run.

Beginning in Tampa on April 11th at Crowbar, Taylor will visit over 20 cities across the U.S. including stops in New York, Boston, Nashville, Detroit, Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Dallas and more before wrapping up in Houston, TX on May 11th at the House of Blues Peacock Room.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 10th at 10 AM local time. See below for a full list of dates and visit HERE for tickets.

“This is such a ‘pinch me’ moment to announce such a big tour,” shares Taylor. “Here I am about to start my first headline tour ever, and now in the same week I’m announcing another that starts off on the complete other side of the world. Absolutely crazy — totally amazing — I’m SO stoked!!”

Earlier this year, Taylor released her highly anticipated EP, Certified Depressant. Produced by Dan Swank (All Time Low), Andrew Pacheco and Phil Barnes (Sydney Sierota [Echosmith], Cassadee Pope, Smallpools), Certified Depressant finds Taylor sharing some of her most deepest and vulnerable thoughts and feelings about her personal struggles with mental health, love, life and everything in between over these past few years.

The EP takes you along for the ride on the roller coaster of emotions of life, and serves as a reminder that you’re not alone in your feelings. The EP garnered acclaim from the likes of The Noise, The Honey Pop, All Punked Up, idobi Radio, Sweety High and more.

Taylor’s FIRST East Coast headlining tour starts tomorrow Wednesday, November 8th in Toronto, ON at The Garrison. Following that, the tour will make stops across the East Coast in Pittsburgh, Chicago, New York, Columbus and Atlanta before wrapping up in Nashville on Friday, November 17th at The East Room.

Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/ pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.

With her infectiously relatable releases of “Do That Again”, “In My Head” and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from.

TOUR DATES

November 8, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison - SOLD OUT

November 9, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse - SOLD OUT

November 11, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge - SOLD OUT

November 12, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups - SOLD OUT

November 14, 2023 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge - SOLD OUT

November 16, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory) - SOLD OUT

November 17, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The East Room - SOLD OUT

March 7, 2024 - Melbourne, AUS - Stay Gold

March 9, 2024 - Brisbane, AUS - The Zoo

March 10, 2024 - Sydney, AUS - Oxford Arts Factory

April 11, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

April 12, 2024 - Orlando, FL - The Social

April 14, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

April 16, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - Amo's Southend

April 18, 2024 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April 19, 2024 - Washington, DC - Atlantis

April 20, 2024 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

April 21, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

April 23, 2024 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

April 25, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - RecordBar

April 26, 2024 - Denver, CO - The Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf Denver

April 27, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

April 29, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

April 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Polaris

May 2, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

May 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

May 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Lounge at House of Blues

May 5, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

May 8, 2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues - Cambridge Room

May 10, 2024 - Austin, TX - Antones

May 11, 2024 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Peacock Room

Photo Credit: Doltyn Snedden