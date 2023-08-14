Taylor Acorn Announces East Coast Headlining Tour

Nashville based singer/songwriter, Taylor Acorn, is thrilled to announce her Fall East Coast Headlining tour. After a whirlwind year of touring with some of the biggest names in the scene (The Summer Set, Grayscale, Loveless) and gracing the stages of festivals worldwide such as So What?! Music Fest, Download, Greenfield Festival and more, Taylor gears up for her first headlining tour in four years in the US.

Beginning Wednesday, November 8th in Toronto, ON at The Garrison, the tour will make stops across the East Coast in Pittsburgh, Chicago, New York, Columbus and Atlanta before wrapping up in Nashville on Friday, November 17th at The East Room. Presales begin today at 12 PM local time, Spotify presale begins Wednesday, 8/16 at 10 AM local time and general on-sale begins on Friday, 8/18 at 10 AM local time. See below for a full list of dates and get your tickets HERE.

“It’s been 4 years since I’ve played any headlining shows in the US, so announcing this tour feels extremely special,” shares Taylor. “There has been so much growth and life that has been lived since then and I finally have songs that I am so unbelievably proud of and excited to share with you all. Seeing everyone’s faces that have been supporting me over the last few years will most likely have me in tears every night. I’m just really excited and grateful to be able to do this.”

Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/ pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.

She first left her mark in the country music world with her 2017 single “Put It In a Song” followed up by an EP she wrote solely on her own, which now garners nearly 50 Million streams, releasing several singles to follow. However, she never felt at home creating country music and in the midst of the 2020 pandemic went back to her pop punk roots with her cover of “Jamie All Over” on TikTok, sparking the attention of many elder emo fans as well as Mayday Parade themselves.

Since then, she has gained the attention of many emo/pop punk bands with her newly rendered versions of their songs. Covers aren’t the only thing that’s been grasping the attention of fans though. With her infectiously relatable releases of “Do That Again”, “In My Head” and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles.

She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from.

TOUR DATES

11/8 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

11/9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

11/11 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

11/12 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

11/14 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

11/16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

11/17 - Nashville, TN - The East Room