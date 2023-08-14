Taylor Acorn Announces East Coast Headlining Tour

General on-sale begins on Friday, 8/18 at 10 AM local time.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Taylor Acorn Announces East Coast Headlining Tour

Nashville based singer/songwriter, Taylor Acorn, is thrilled to announce her Fall East Coast Headlining tour. After a whirlwind year of touring with some of the biggest names in the scene (The Summer Set, Grayscale, Loveless) and gracing the stages of festivals worldwide such as So What?! Music Fest, Download, Greenfield Festival and more, Taylor gears up for her first headlining tour in four years in the US. 

Beginning Wednesday, November 8th in Toronto, ON at The Garrison, the tour will make stops across the East Coast in Pittsburgh, Chicago, New York, Columbus and Atlanta before wrapping up in Nashville on Friday, November 17th at The East Room. Presales begin today at 12 PM local time, Spotify presale begins Wednesday, 8/16 at 10 AM local time and general on-sale begins on Friday, 8/18 at 10 AM local time. See below for a full list of dates and get your tickets HERE

“It’s been 4 years since I’ve played any headlining shows in the US, so announcing this tour feels extremely special,” shares Taylor. “There has been so much growth and life that has been lived since then and I finally have songs that I am so unbelievably proud of and excited to share with you all. Seeing everyone’s faces that have been supporting me over the last few years will most likely have me in tears every night. I’m just really excited and grateful to be able to do this.”

Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/ pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017.

She first left her mark in the country music world with her 2017 single “Put It In a Song” followed up by an EP she wrote solely on her own, which now garners nearly 50 Million streams, releasing several singles to follow. However, she never felt at home creating country music and in the midst of the 2020 pandemic went back to her pop punk roots with her cover of “Jamie All Over” on TikTok, sparking the attention of many elder emo fans as well as Mayday Parade themselves.

Since then, she has gained the attention of many emo/pop punk bands with her newly rendered versions of their songs. Covers aren’t the only thing that’s been grasping the attention of fans though. With her infectiously relatable releases of “Do That Again”, “In My Head” and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles.

She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from.

TOUR DATES

11/8 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
11/9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
11/11 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
11/12 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
11/14 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
11/16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
11/17 - Nashville, TN - The East Room



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Erin Rae Announces Live Album & Embarks On Lighten Up & Try Tour Photo
Erin Rae Announces Live Album & Embarks On 'Lighten Up & Try' Tour

Rae has shared “Bad Mind (feat She Returns From War) (Live & From The Heart)” from the record. This fall, Rae will head out on her Lighten Up & Try headline tour. The dates will take her across the country with stops in Brooklyn, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago and more.

2
Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album Photo
Tony Nominee Mary Bridget Davies Announces New Live Album

Ms. Davies was accompanied by acclaimed NYC musicians such as Clint DeGanon on drums (Stevie Wonder, West Side Story), Mark Berman on piano (Sex In The City, Bullets Over Broadway), Alex Prezzano on guitar (A Night With Janis Joplin) and Dave Richards on Bass (Hamilton, Indigo Girls).

3
Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour Photo
Melissa Errico to Join George Benson to U.K. Tour

The legendary George Benson announced his highly anticipated five UK shows in June/July 2024. This includes two nights at London’s most iconic venue, the Royal Albert Hall on June 28th/29th 2024. Opening act is Tony-nominated Broadway star, actor, singer, and author Melissa Errico. (Les Misérables; Eliza Doolittle in ‘My Fair Lady’ and more).

4
Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE Sign Exclusively with Scott Adkins for Management Photo
Billy Ray Cyrus and FIREROSE Sign Exclusively with Scott Adkins for Management

Multi-hyphenate global entertainer Billy Ray Cyrus and critically-acclaimed songstress, FIREROSE, who recently released their new power ballad “Plans,” are signing with Scott Adkins for exclusive management representation and Nick Meinema of Action Entertainment Collaborative for global agency representation. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony NominationInterview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS Tony Nomination
Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUEInterview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Ja Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream SeriesJa Rule To Headline Amazon Music's Final '50 & Forever' City Sessions Livestream Series
Interview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES PerformancesInterview: Frankie Rodriguez & Dara Reneé Reveal Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Performances

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Eva Noblezada Takes Her Final Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
WICKED