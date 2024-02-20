Tay Keith Produces Two Tracks From Jennifer Lopez's Latest Album 'This Is Me Now'

On Friday, Grammy award-winning multi-platinum record producer, Tay Keith joined forces with global superstar Jennifer Lopez, lending his signature beats to two standout tracks on her new empowering album 'This Is Me… Now'. Known for his dynamic production style and chart-topping hits, Keith brings a new energy to Lopez's music, showcasing a seamless crossover into the pop genre with one of its biggest stars.

Keith's innovative production style infuses a contemporary edge into the songs 'Midnight Trip to Vegas' and 'This Time Around', enhancing Lopez's dynamic vocals and producing a thrilling fusion of genres. Together, they deliver a lively mix of beats that embodies Keith's authentic sound, while showcasing Lopez's iconic style, artistry, and expansive collaborative prowess.

This iconic link up marks a milestone in Keith's career, showcasing his versatility as a producer and ability to bend genres. With his innovative beats and unparalleled vision, Keith brings a fresh perspective to the pop genre, as he continues to redefine the parameters of musical expression.

In 2023, Tay Keith had a monumental year, notably collaborating with Drake and J. Cole on "First Person Shooter" and securing the Billboard Hot 100 #1 spot. This achievement also propelled Drake to a historic milestone, tying the record for the most No. 1 singles among solo male artists, alongside Michael Jackson.

Keith also continues to impact the music scene with leading women through past collaborations with Sexyy Red and City Girls, with “Pound Town”, “Survive”, and now Jennifer Lopez. Showing no signs of slowing down, Keith remains a driving force in the ever evolving music landscape.

ABOUT TAY KEITH

Brytavious Keith Chambers, better known by his stage name Tay Keith, is a Grammy-nominated record producer from Memphis, Tennessee. He became a hometown hero for producing tracks by popular Memphis rappers like Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, and more. Tracks like “Gang Gang” and “Birthday” helped him make a name for himself in the Memphis music scene.

His breakout hit which granted him worldwide fame was BlocBoy JB and Drake's hit single “Look Alive” Keith went on to work with Drake on multiple occasions, further increasing his popularity. Keith's biggest hit to date, Travis Scott and Drake's “SICKO MODE,” peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Look Alive”, “Nonstop”, and “SICKO MODE” have all been certified multi-platinum since their releases. “SICKO MODE” was also nominated for a Grammy for “Best Rap Song” at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.