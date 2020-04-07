Tasha Cobbs Leonard Re-Signs With Motown Gospel and Launches Imprint

Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG proudly announces the re-signing of GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard. The platinum-selling artist, recently named the Top Female Gospel Artist by Billboard, extends her long-standing relationships with the label and with its best-in-class publishing company, Capitol CMG Publishing.

"Tasha is undeniably one of the most impactful gospel and worship artists and writers of our time," shares EJ Gaines, Co-Executive Director, Motown Gospel. "Her accomplishments are surpassed only by her inspiring vision and passion to be a bridge that connects people to God."

Tasha Cobbs Leonard also celebrates the launch of her own label imprint, TeeLee Records, a worship collective focused on cultivating and advancing the next generation of worship artists.

"Motown Gospel and Capitol CMG have played a key role in my development as an artist and minister, walking with me through some of the most pivotal seasons of my life," shares Cobbs Leonard. "It is my pleasure to partner with them in starting TeeLee Records and entering into a new season with them. There's so much more to come!"

"Tasha began her career mentoring other worship leaders," explains Monica Coates, Co-Executive Director, Motown Gospel. "It is truly a joy to see her ministry passion reflected in this new business venture."

With the launch of her imprint, Tasha Cobbs Leonard announces her first signee-singer/songwriter Anna Golden. Already a celebrated independent worship artist, Golden has been a mentee of Cobbs Leonard's since appearing on her historic 2017 album, Heart. Passion. Pursuit.

"From the minute I heard her minister to the moment we met, our spirits clicked," recounts Golden about Cobbs Leonard's influence on her. "We both knew God placed us in each other's lives for a purpose. I have learned so much from her over the years, and I am truly honored to be a part of this next chapter with her."

Last week, Anna Golden caught the attention of the Internet when she, joined by sister Liz Golden and pop superstar Selena Gomez, uploaded a stripped-down cover of the new worship anthem "The Blessing" to Instagram, while in self-isolation in Los Angeles.





