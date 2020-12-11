Tasha Cobbs Leonard Named Billboard's Top Gospel Artist of the Decade

GRAMMY®-winning singer/songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard has been named Billboard's Top Gospel Artist of the Decade. News of the top honor came late last week, as Billboard began announcing its year-end and decade-end charts. Cobbs Leonard was also named the Top Female Gospel Artist for the 3rd consecutive year.

This year alone, Tasha Cobbs Leonard earned two additional RIAA® certifications-one Platinum certification for her hit single "Break Every Chain," and a Gold certification (her third) for the #1 radio single "You Know My Name." She was also awarded highest honors as Gospel Artist of the Year at the 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards and Artist of the Year at the 35th Annual Stellar Awards.

On December 4, Tasha Cobbs Leonard was a special guest on the Dolly Parton & Friends Christmas special presented by SiriusXM & Pandora. A huge honor to be invited by the legendary country singer, she performed her rendition of the Christmas classic "O Holy Night." The audio version of the special will be available exclusively on Pandora on Friday, December 11.

Earlier this month, the powerhouse vocalist took to the stage with R&B legend Ne-Yo for a memorable performance of "The Christmas Song" for the Our OWN Christmas Special. The special aired on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network on December 1, but can still be viewed on the network website (http://www.oprah.com/own-ourownchristmas/our-own-christmas).

Tasha Cobbs Leonard's current single, "In Spite Of Me," has already rocketed to the Top 20 on the BDS Gospel Radio chart, proving to be the fastest-rising single of her career. A special studio version of the song, featuring R&B icon Ciara, is featured on her chart-topping new album, Royalty: Live At The Ryman.