Tank and The Bangas Confirm Fall Tour Dates

Breakout New Orleans-based five-piece Tank and The Bangas will continue to take their lauded live show on the road this fall with stops including New York's Apollo Theater, Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre, Chicago's Metro and Boston's Royale as well as performances at Afropunk, Newport Jazz Festival and Emerge Fest. Tickets will be available on Friday, July 26 at tankandthebangas.com. See below for complete tour dates.

The run of dates will be in support of the band's acclaimed new album Green Balloon, which is out now on Verve Forecast. Green Balloon represents a musical evolution for the group who called upon producers Jack Splash, Mark Batson, Zaytoven, Louie Lastic and Robert Glasper to help capture their vision. "Green Balloon is a sister to Think Tank," says lead singerTarriona "Tank" Ball. "Think Tank was 12, and Green Balloon is 16 and having sex. She's out there."

Tank and the Bangas unanimously won NPR's Tiny Desk contest with "Quick," a riotous single they released in 2017, about which Bob Boilen proclaimed, "This band combines R&B with hip-hop's poetry and rollercoaster storytelling, with a flair and alchemy that could only come from New Orleans."

Since 2017, the band has toured non-stop selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival and more. Last year, they were included on Rolling Stone's list of the "10 Artists You Need To Know," who called them, "A secular church experience, with freewheeling improvisational chops and positive vibes" and were featured in the August print issue of Vanity Fair.

Tank and The Bangas are Ball, Norman Spence (bass), Merell Burkett (keyboards), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute).

TANK AND THE BANGAS LIVE

August 4-Newport, RI-Newport Jazz Festival

August 9-Fort Collins, CO-Bohemian Nights at NewWest Fest

August 24-Brooklyn, NY-Afropunk

August 25-Port Townsend, WA-THING

September 13-Birmingham, AL-Emerge Fest

September 19-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall

September 20-Austin, TX-Emo's East

September 21-Dallas, TX-Trees

September 22-Little Rock, AR-Revolution Music Room

September 25-Santa Fe, NM-Meow Wolf

September 26-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren

September 29-Crystal Bay, NV-Crystal Bay Club

October 1-San Diego, CA-Music Box San Diego

October 3-Los Angeles, CA-The Fonda Theatre

October 4-Santa Barbara, CA-SOhO

October 7-Seattle, WA-Neptune Theatre

October 8-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom

October 9-Boise, ID-Knitting Factory

October 11-Englewood, CA-Gothic Theatre

October 12-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre

October 14-Kansas City, MO-The Truman

October 15-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue

October 16-Chicago, IL-Metro

October 18-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live!

October 19-New York, NY-Apollo Theater

October 20-Boston, MA-Royale

October 22-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of Living Arts

photo credit: Alex Marks





