Tank and The Bangas Confirm Fall Tour Dates
Breakout New Orleans-based five-piece Tank and The Bangas will continue to take their lauded live show on the road this fall with stops including New York's Apollo Theater, Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre, Chicago's Metro and Boston's Royale as well as performances at Afropunk, Newport Jazz Festival and Emerge Fest. Tickets will be available on Friday, July 26 at tankandthebangas.com. See below for complete tour dates.
The run of dates will be in support of the band's acclaimed new album Green Balloon, which is out now on Verve Forecast. Green Balloon represents a musical evolution for the group who called upon producers Jack Splash, Mark Batson, Zaytoven, Louie Lastic and Robert Glasper to help capture their vision. "Green Balloon is a sister to Think Tank," says lead singerTarriona "Tank" Ball. "Think Tank was 12, and Green Balloon is 16 and having sex. She's out there."
Tank and the Bangas unanimously won NPR's Tiny Desk contest with "Quick," a riotous single they released in 2017, about which Bob Boilen proclaimed, "This band combines R&B with hip-hop's poetry and rollercoaster storytelling, with a flair and alchemy that could only come from New Orleans."
Since 2017, the band has toured non-stop selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival and more. Last year, they were included on Rolling Stone's list of the "10 Artists You Need To Know," who called them, "A secular church experience, with freewheeling improvisational chops and positive vibes" and were featured in the August print issue of Vanity Fair.
Tank and The Bangas are Ball, Norman Spence (bass), Merell Burkett (keyboards), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute).
TANK AND THE BANGAS LIVE
August 4-Newport, RI-Newport Jazz Festival
August 9-Fort Collins, CO-Bohemian Nights at NewWest Fest
August 24-Brooklyn, NY-Afropunk
August 25-Port Townsend, WA-THING
September 13-Birmingham, AL-Emerge Fest
September 19-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall
September 20-Austin, TX-Emo's East
September 21-Dallas, TX-Trees
September 22-Little Rock, AR-Revolution Music Room
September 25-Santa Fe, NM-Meow Wolf
September 26-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren
September 29-Crystal Bay, NV-Crystal Bay Club
October 1-San Diego, CA-Music Box San Diego
October 3-Los Angeles, CA-The Fonda Theatre
October 4-Santa Barbara, CA-SOhO
October 7-Seattle, WA-Neptune Theatre
October 8-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom
October 9-Boise, ID-Knitting Factory
October 11-Englewood, CA-Gothic Theatre
October 12-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre
October 14-Kansas City, MO-The Truman
October 15-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue
October 16-Chicago, IL-Metro
October 18-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live!
October 19-New York, NY-Apollo Theater
October 20-Boston, MA-Royale
October 22-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of Living Arts
