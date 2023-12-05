Tamia & Joe to Perform at Kings Theatre in March

Prepare for a night of soulful melodies and captivating performances by award-winning artists, Tamia and Joe, as they perform at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY on March 29, 2024. Featuring six-time Grammy-nominated R&B sensation, Tamia, and the smooth vocal stylings of Joe, this special event promises to be a memorable celebration of musical excellence, showcasing two of R&B most renowned artists.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10am EST, with presales beginning Wednesday, December 6 at 10am EST. For tickets and additional information, please visit Click Here.

Tamia, a chart-topping artist with a career spanning over two decades, continues to captivate audiences with her soulful voice and timeless hits. With Grammy nominations and numerous awards under her belt, Tamia is considered a force in the R&B genre, delivering performances that resonate with fans around the globe.

Joe, acclaimed for his velvety vocals and chart-topping R&B classics, will bring his signature style to the stage. With a career marked by hit singles like "All the Things (Your Man Won't Do)" and "I Wanna Know," Joe has solidified his status as an R&B icon, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

The Tamia & Joe Tour is produced by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:

North American Entertainment Group, Inc. is one of the largest independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States. With more than 25 years in the industry and an extensive history in venue management, NAEG has consistently delivered the hottest concerts, comedy shows and theatrical entertainment to venues in more than 100 markets. Beyond the stage, NAEG has produced television specials, concert DVD's, online content and branded merchandise. A company distinguished by creativity in tour packaging and marketing strategy, NAEG's success resounds in the memories of those who have attended their events. North American Entertainment Group is an umbrella company of several popular, hit subdivisions. With experience in all types of entertainment (comedy, hip hop, jazz and more), North American Entertainment Group is always searching the horizon for pinnacles of new entertainment to deliver to cities around the country. For more information, visit northamericanentertainment.com

About Kings Theatre:

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com