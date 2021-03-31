Tame Impala Announce 'InnerSpeaker Live From Wave House'

Today, Tame Impala have announced INNERSPEAKER LIVE FROM WAVE HOUSE, a streaming concert event taking place on Wednesday, April 21st via the premium digital live platform Moment House. The band will perform their seminal debut album from start to finish. Tickets go on sale today and can be purchased via www.momenthouse.com.

Global timings below. Located four hours from their home-town of Perth and perched on the Indian Ocean, Wave House is the legendary studio where Kevin Parker recorded the album 10 years ago, and where the band will bring the album to life on April 21. For more info visit www.momenthouse.com/tameimpala

Tame Impala has also released the InnerSpeaker 10 Year Anniversary Edition. The deluxe, 4LP box set reissue features the singles "Solitude Is Bliss," "Lucidity" and "Expectation" among the original album track list, plus a collage of album sketches, an unearthed, side-long jam, new mixes of tracks from the original album, instrumentals, and a deluxe 40-page booklet. Parker also revealed InnerSpeaker Memories last week. The short film captured in the halcyon days by Matt Sav and edited by Alex Haygarth features never-before-seen footage from the recording of InnerSpeaker at the idyllic Wave House Studio in Western Australia. Watch here. The Tame Impala web-store has been updated with a brand new InnerSpeaker range, including new t-shirt designs, a deluxe blanket and throw pillow.

Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. The Slow Rush, Tame Impala's multi-award winning, internationally acclaimed fourth studio album was released via Interscope in 2020. The album landed at #1 album in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world. The album serves as a deep reflection on the passage of time. "The Slow Rush is an extraordinarily detailed opus," said Pitchfork. "I have to marvel that all this sound and history comes from Parker alone, picking every string and twisting every knob." The Slow Rush has amassed over one billion streams and counting.

In addition to its chart success, he recently won an ARIA Awards haul, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year. Parker was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards in 2021 for Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song for the single Lost In Yesterday. This marks the third nomination in the Alternative category for Parker, having previously been nominated for Currents and Lonerism. The Slow Rush was also nominated for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award (AMA).

Thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has headlined festivals and theatres around the world and released four full length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, the RIAA Platinum-Certified Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with The Weeknd, Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.