Take a Wistful Walk Down Penny Lane With Jeff Lake & Cellophane Flowers

"Penny Lane", the new release from singer/songwriter Jeff Lake and his classical music compadres in Cellophane Flowers, is available now on hard copy CD at https://cellophaneflowersmusic.com/

The tracks are also available for download on Amazon, the iTunes Store, and for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, and all the major music services.

Standout tracks include the title track "Penny Lane", and "Sugar Plum Lucy" -- a delightful fusion of Tchaikovsky with elements of both The Beatles & Elton John versions of "Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds".

Jeff Lake & Cellophane Flowers put a new spin on the music of The Beatles by replacing electric guitars with violins & cello for its core sound while adding traces of modern production, acoustic guitar & Lake's smooth vocal delivery. While tracks such as "Penny Lane" take a minimalistic baroque-era approach, others such as "Within You Without You/ Tomorrow Never Knows" are a psychedelic joy ride. And "Honey Pie" will transport you to the bygone era of cabaret & vinyl. Whether you're a Beatle fan or not, this album is a fresh take on music written over 50 years.

Be sure to check out the next, few virtual shows at The Fest for Beatle Fans on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/beatlesfest/

Friday January 22nd: join the band for a VIRTUAL CD RELEASE PARTY for the Penny Lane CD package! 7pm.

Friday February 19th: join us for BEATLES FOR PIANO! 7pm.

Our new weekly virtual Sunday series, the CELLOPHANE FLOWER POWER HOUR begins on Valentine's Day, Sunday February 14 at www.facebook.com/cellophaneflowersmusic

Cellophane Flowers is a reinterpretation of Beatlesongs arranged for string quartet & voice. Founded by singer-songwriter Jeff Lake in 2016, the group began by playing venues in NYC such as The Bitter End, & The Slipper Room, before becoming a mainstay with the annual Fest For Beatle Fans. A year later they signed with WBA Records in Nashville and began performing at theaters across the U.S. Cellophane Flowers has a repertoire that includes other classic rock artists, a Xmas show, as well as their own original music. Lake's debut album is expected to follow in the spring of 2021.