Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tai'Aysha​ ​Unveils Remix for 'Sorry'​ Featuring Remix​ ​by ​Danny Verde​

Tai'Aysha​ ​Unveils Remix for 'Sorry'​ Featuring Remix​ ​by ​Danny Verde​

The track features a remix by DJ and producer, Danny Verde.  

Dec. 06, 2022  

multi-talented Dominican-Cambodian singer, songwriter, and dancer Tai'Aysha has shared a rework of her second single "Sorry" - featuring remix by DJ and producer, Danny Verde.

The new single, "Sorry" is available now via Icon Music Group / Atlantic Records. Produced by female songwriting duo Nova Wav (Beyonce, Pop Smoke, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj) the instantly infectious track is joined by a tropical and sultry visual directed by Cameron Dean. Watch the video for "Sorry"

"Sorry" follows Tai'Aysha's breakthrough debut single, "One Night Ting (feat.Saweetie)".. Co-written and co-produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Stephen "Di Genius" McGregor (Drake, Burna Boy, John Legend) alongside hit-making duo Money Well Spent - comprised of Verse Simmonds (Chris Brown, Kelly Rowland, Justin Bieber) and Akil "Fresh" King (Brandy, Beyoncé, Teyana Taylor) - "One Night Ting" proved an ideal embodiment of the Boston-born, Miami-based starlet's effortless confidence and sensuality.

The track - which interpolates a sample of Shabba Ranks' 1992 dancehall classic, "Ting A Ling" - joined by an equally hot music visual streaming now at YouTube HERE following its exclusive premiere via PEOPLE.com.

In addition, Tai'Aysha lit up clubs and dancefloors with exclusive new spins on "One Night Ting" by remix masters Gentlemen's Club and Bloom Line, both available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Tai'Aysha - whose bright personality shines through in her official VLOG, Tai'Aysha: A Day in the Life of Me, as well as her appearance on Complex's "The Daily Drift on Twitch"- has spent much of her summer lighting up LGBTQ+ Pride events across the country, including New York City's annual PrideFest and NYC Youth Pride event at Rumsey Playfield at Central Park.

A free spirit in the truest sense, the Boston-born and Miami-based Dominican-Cambodian beauty radiates confidence, speaks without a filter, and moves through R&B, pop, bachata, merengue, reggae, and hip-hop moods with a nimble and natural elasticity tailor made for the dancefloor.

Tai'Aysha started dancing almost as soon as she could walk. Growing up, she lit up every room she walked into and started modeling post-high school. In between a day job at a flower shop, her dance videos gained traction as she built an audience of hundreds of thousands on Instagram and local buzz from her home city. Seeing the bubbling local excitement, Icon Music Group founder Steve Morales (Enrique Iglesias, Céline Dion, Beyoncé) felt prompted to reach out.

He recognized her talent as a dancer and believed it indicated a certain "tone" as a vocalist. Turns out, he was very right. After one Miami session, he signed her to Icon Music Group and recorded with her at a prolific pace. Within a year, she inked a deal with Atlantic Records. Inspired by Lauryn Hill, Rihanna, and Sade, Tai'Aysha has cultivated a simmering, seductive, and scorching signature style of her own.

"My music should make you feel fun, excited, and sexy," Tai'Aysha says. "When you listen to me, I hope you're like, 'I want to be her friend.' I'm here for you to know you're confident, cool, and sexy. That's it."

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

Credit: Jimmy Fontaine



Steel Panther Announces On The Prowl World Tour 2023 For Next Year Photo
Steel Panther Announces On The Prowl World Tour 2023 For Next Year
To celebrate the release of “1987,” Steel Panther is announcing a massive world tour in support of their latest release. The On The Prowl World Tour 2023 is set to kick off in February and will run throughout North America through April. Crobot and Tragedy will be joining the band on the North American tour.
Holo Holo Music Festival Announces Lineup & Moves to Las Vega Photo
Holo Holo Music Festival Announces Lineup & Moves to Las Vega
On Saturday, Holo Holo Vegas will feature Kolohe Kai, Collie Buddz, Katchafire, Kapena, Anuhea, Ka'ikena Scanlan, and a special comedy set by Tumua. And on Sunday, J Boog, Steel Pulse, Sammy Johnson, Ekolu, Paula Fuga, Fia, Eli-Mac. Hosted by Western Conference and Big Body Cisco and DJ sets by Westafa.
Jackalope Jamboree 2023 Announces Full Lineup Photo
Jackalope Jamboree 2023 Announces Full Lineup
The three-day festival is celebrating its fifth year with a wide array of Americana and country & western artists including Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, Margo Price, Shane Smith & The Saints, Corb Lund, Kelsey Waldon, Vandoliers, Kaitlin Butts, Margo Cilker, Rob Leines, Summer Dean, IV and the Strange Band, Mariel Buckley and more.
Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 US Tour Dates Photo
Drive-By Truckers Announce Spring 2023 US Tour Dates
Highlights include the band’s annual four-day “HeAthen’s Homecoming” celebration at Athens, GA’s famed 40 Watt (March 29-April 1) as well as two-night stands at Saxapahaw, NC’s Haw River Ballroom (April 25-26), Washington DC’s 9:30 Club (April 29-20), New York City’s Bowery Ballroom (May 4-5), and Asheville, NC’s The Orange Peel (May 12-13).

From This Author - Michael Major


vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'vaultboy Releases New Single 'christmas as a kid'
December 6, 2022

Best known for his TikTok smash “everything sucks” which has racked up over 200 million streams, vaultboy continues his trend of releasing relatable earworms to the world. In November 2022 he dropped his new EP, ‘this is what I get,’ including undeniably catchy singles “I wish you knew”, “ghost stories”, and “why u gotta be like that.”
John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's ExitJohn Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's Exit
December 6, 2022

Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host with additional details to be announced.
The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' SingleThe CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' Single
December 6, 2022

Their forthcoming album, Surgery Channel, is ripe with straightforward conviction. The trio made up of Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly have constructed a world where everything is piercing and pinpointed. Every word brings confrontation – The C.I.A. make you question what could be happening here…or what they’re after.
Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'
December 6, 2022

Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy.
Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023
December 6, 2022

The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT’s The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA’s The Warfield (April 27-28).
share