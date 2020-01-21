TRVCY Announces Debut Single 'Crying for No Reason'

Argentine DJ and producer TRVCY makes his New Noise debut with "Crying For No Reason." The melodic future bass single is filled with rich piano melodies, breathtaking vocal chops and playful syncopation.



Since the release of his 2018 debut EP, Stay Out, TRVCY has solidified himself as one of the most exciting bass producers to come out of Argentina. Tracks off his recent Antagonist EP (2019, Never Say Die: Black Label) soundtracked music festivals all last summer. NGHTMRE & SLANDER, Riot Ten and Zomboy are a few of the DJs that dropped TRVCY songs at Nocturnal Wonderland, Electric Zoo, HARD Summer, Dream Nation and beyond. After closing out the year with a chaotic remix of Riot Ten's "Hyphy" on Dim Mak, TRVCY emerges with the breathtaking original "Crying For No Reason," showcasing the diversity and complexity of his extensive sound.



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

Listen to "Crying For No Reason" here:





