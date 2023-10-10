TOOL Usher In 2024 With U.S. Tour; Trek Includes Return To Madison Square Garden And Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena

TOOL, following a weekend that saw the band headline Aftershock and play the historic Power Trip festival, have announced a new round of U.S. dates, a trek that marks the band's return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2001, and includes a doubleheader at Los Angeles' Cypto.com Arena. 

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 am local time. In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members from Oct. 11 at 10 am local time through Oct. 12 at 10 pm local time.

A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, soundcheck access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on Oct. 13. Visit Toolband.com for ticketing links and additional information. Elder opens on all 2024 dates.

TOOL 2024 tour dates:

January 10 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

January 12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

January 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

January 18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

January 19 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

January 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

January 23 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

January 24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

January 26 Birmingham, AL The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

January 27 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

January 31 Austin, TX Moody Center

February 2 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

February 3 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

February 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena

February 9 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

February 12 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

February 14 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

February 15 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena

February 17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

February 18 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

TOOL is currently on the road, with a show tomorrow night at Salt Lake City's Delta Center followed by a string of dates that include their first Canadian performances since 2019. Steel Beans opens on all of the remaining 2023 shows.

October 11 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

October 12 Idaho Falls, ID Mountain America Center

October 14 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

October 15 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

October 17 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Center

October 19 Portland, OR Moda Center

October 20 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

October 22 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place Arena

October 23 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

October 25 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

October 27 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

October 29 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Center

October 31 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

November 1 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

November 3 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boiling Arena

November 4 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum

November 6 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena

November 7 Allentown, PA PPL Center

November 10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

November 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

November 15 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

November 19 Montreal, QC Bell Center

November 20 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 21 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Since the 2019 release of the TOOL's critically-acclaimed album, Fear Inoculum, the band has won a GRAMMY Award (Best Metal Performance for “7empest”), completed multiple, sold-out tours of both the U.S. and Europe, and headlined Bonnaroo, Power Trip, Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life, and the Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival.

Reviews of TOOL's recent live outings praised the four-piece, with Loudwire dubbing the performances as “a masterclass of immersion, sound and stage design, musicianship… and levels of ungodly tightness.” The Austin Chronicle described the incomparable live experience as an “unbridled exchange of catharsis between performers and fans” and Revolver said “TOOL delivered a stunning… set featuring classic fan favorites, newer Fear Inoculum standouts and choice deeper cuts … the striking visuals also included a psychedelic laser and projections show bar none.”

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001),10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992), and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won four GRAMMY Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”), Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days) and Best Metal Performance (2020, “7empest”). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).



