TOKYO VICE Drama Series Returns to Max in February

Created and written by Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers, the critically acclaimed original drama series TOKYO VICE returns THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 on Max. The ten-episode second season debuts with two episodes followed by one new episode weekly for eight weeks.

Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein's first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, season two of the series, filmed on location in Tokyo, takes us deeper into the city's criminal underworld as Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) comes to realize that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger.

The series stars Golden Globe nominee Ansel Elgort, Academy Award nominee Ken Watanabe, Academy Award nominee Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu, Ayumi Ito, and new series regulars Yosuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya.

J.T. Rogers and Emmy winner Alan Poul are executive producers alongside Alex Boden, Josef Kubota Wladyka, Brad Caleb Kane, Adam Stein, Ken Watanabe, Emmy winner Emily Gerson Saines, Ansel Elgort, Jake Adelstein, Kayo Washio, Destin Daniel Cretton, Academy Award winner John Lesher, and four-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner Michael Mann.

From FIFTH SEASON and WOWOW, Japan's premium pay TV broadcaster. FIFTH SEASON handles global distribution for the series outside of Max owned and operated platforms.