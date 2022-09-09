Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TITUS Announces New Project 'Damned If I Do' & Shares New Single 'Until Next Time'

The new EP will be released on October 7.

Sep. 09, 2022  

TITUS has announced DAMNED IF I DO, his new EP due October 7 via Repost, SoundCloud's artist services division, along with new single, "Until Next Time" and November tour dates.

DAMNED IF I DO from the rising singer-songwriter born Randolph Newman, is the follow up to 2021 EP Lost Valley and exemplifies his ability to weave a new wave of music expression using the two sides of a spectrum that fuses the heydays of pop punk with the lyricism & swagger of hip-hop. The New Jersey native also shares his latest single off of the EP, the passionate and emotive "Until Next Time" - pre-save the EP here.

Written following the death of his mother earlier this year, TITUS noted of "Until Next Time" via a recent Instagram post:

"Some of u know how much my mom meant to me and losing her a few months ago really fing destroyed me. The only way i know how to deal with my emotions is pour them into songs and even that hurts because i used to share them with her. If you're going through something just know somebody else out there is too. I love you mom and i miss you every fing day. 4/10/2022... until next time.."

"Until Next Time" is the follow up to "Cool," which was produced by and features Billy Martin (Good Charlotte) - read more about the track and the collaboration via Alternative Press. The track also drew the attention from, among others, The Honey Pop who included TITUS in their "You Need To Keep An Eye On These 5 Alternative Artists" feature. In addition to the new single, the EP will feature previously released tracks "SiCK ABOuT U," "Heaven" and "Gorgeous Disaster" featuring Kellin Quinn (Sleeping with Sirens). This summer TITUS also released his take on Kate Bush's "Running Up The Hill" which immediately went viral, quickly amassing over half a million streams.

Following a highly charged show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere this summer, TITUS has confirmed a November tour of the U.S with dates kicking off November 9 in Atlanta, GA and concluding in Kansas City on November 22. Tickets are on sale now and all dates are listed below.

Raised by his mother from a single parent household in New Jersey after his parents split; Titus spent his days skating and listening to music. Being biracial and growing up in the only black neighborhood in a predominantly white town his music tastes become a mix of Blink 182 & Taking Back Sunday alongside Dipset & Lil Wayne. His love for music turned back-of-the bus freestyles into recording from his bedroom closet.

TITUS is a true representation of a culture clash, giving a voice to those that live in the center but have always felt singular.

Listen to the new album here:

