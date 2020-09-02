THUNDER JACKSON Releases New Single 'Caroline'

Watch the new music video here.

Today, Thunder Jackson has dropped the single "Caroline" and its companion music video directed by Thunder's co-conspirator, British songwriter/producer Pete Lawrie Winfield (Until The Ribbon Breaks).

"Caroline" exhibits the Oklahoman singer's miraculous vocal range. The track follows the singles, "Institution," "Find Yourself, "Led Astray, and "Guilty Party."

All songs will appear on Thunder Jackson's self-titled debut album out on October 1st. The artist has also just embarked on his No Show Roadshow across the Western United States, exploring beautiful and remote places to perform live.

Tomorrow, Thunder will perform at Denver's first socially distanced venue - The Station at Tennyson. Fans can enjoy the show in-person tomorrow and you can follow Thunder's whole No Show Roadshow journey via his Instagram, Vero and YouTube now through September 10th.

Listen here:

