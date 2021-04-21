THE SILK WAR Releases New Single & Video 'Slender Slander'

As they gear up for the release of their debut full-length album Come Evening next month, independent New York City female-fronted rock band The Silk War has released their new single "Slender Slander." PRESS HERE to stream/download. Neon 80s-style synths wobble as a snappy riff cuts through the steady beat on "Slender Slander." The danceable shake belies a deeper meaning as the track takes on gun control, written in response to the Parkland School shooting. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for "Slender Slander," the band's powerful statement on gun violence, directed by Benjamin Kabin, and check out the first look with Glide Magazine.

Come Evening, due out Friday, May 14th, also includes the band's previously released songs "Barcelona," "Blue Hour" and "Velvet" - PRESS HERE to listen to all available tracks off Come Evening on Spotify.

"'Slender Slander' is in reference to the devious, conniving defamation exercised by corrupt people in power who do not support gun control and therein allow gun violence into our daily lives," explains The Silk War. "This song was written in response to the Parkland School shooting, an example of a heartbreaking phenomenon that will continue to normalize in the eyes of our world if we do not face it head on (gun violence is the leading cause of death for high schoolers in the US). Although 38,000 Americans (on average 100 per day) die from gun violence every year, there is so little that has been done to stop it. The Silk War found that the paradox of hiding a message about gun control within a song whose upbeat mood betrays its meaning was a unique strategy meant to fool the enemy into a state of understanding. It is a subliminal allegory that spans mediums (lyrics vs. music) that is meant to act as a catalyst. Our enemy does not care until it happens to them, until someone they love loses their eyes, a notion that we cannot accept as humane."

The Silk War soundtracks nighttime with their patented post-wave sound, threading together transmissions of nocturnal alternative, gothic electro, punk energy, and cinematic production. The electrifying five-piece band - Alexandra Blair [singer, lyricist], James Mullen [guitar, songwriter, producer], Angelo Miliano [keyboards], Josh O'Guinn [bass], and Andrew Mega [drums] - dive into the dark on Come Evening. The thought-provoking 11-track collection - produced, engineered, and mixed by James - is inspired by the band's love for the arts and New York that touches upon deep topics ranging from bullying and self-worth to gun control and empowerment and so much more. The band is amplifying its voice on Come Evening, creating music for the disaffected, those who feel different or alienated, with a message of hope.

Lead single "Blue Hour," named for the 10-minute twilight between night and day, is about staying up all night, often on a bender, and immersing in debauchery, whether alone or around others. To see the blue hour is to live in waiting; waiting for someone to make your life better because you don't know how. Hinging on a swinging piano offset by strings and sweeping guitar, follow-up single "Barcelona" is about dating someone who loves to relive their past, making it impossible to build a future with them. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video for "Barcelona," filmed at The Park Church Co-op in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and shot mostly on 16mm film. As the first original taste of music from The Silk War, "Velvet," initially released in 2019, is an anti-bullying anthem for the misunderstood, proving that, in time, to be different is to be extraordinary. Full track listing for Come Evening below.

In 2017, serendipity brought Alexandra and James together. In between engineering for bands such as Nine Inch Nails and Interpol, James simultaneously formulated the concept of a band in his mind over the years. Introduced to Alexandra by a mutual friend, they unlocked immediate chemistry. Bonding over an inherent darkness, Sylvia Plath's diaries and The Bell Jar, the two were instantly glued together in the studio working on what would become The Silk War. Fusing together anesthetized synths with glassy guitars and shadowy ponderances, they unlocked a signature sound. After building buzz throughout NYC with packed shows at Baby's All Right, Mercury Lounge, The Vinyl Room at Soho House, and more, the quintet carefully tweaked and tinkered with what would become Come Evening. Since its debut, The Silk War's original music has received media support from New Noise Magazine, Beyond The Stage Magazine, Vents Magazine, The Deli Magazine, The Indy Review, Tinnitist, FEMMUSIC, and more.

Watch here:

Photo Credit: Hector Perez