THE SILK WAR Releases New Single & Video 'Barcelona'

New York City female-fronted rock band The Silk War has released their new single "Barcelona" and revealed the track listing for their independent debut full-length album, Come Evening, out May 14th.

Hinging on a swinging piano offset by strings and sweeping guitar, "Barcelona" is about dating someone who loves to relive their past, making it impossible to build a future with them, with lead vocalist Alexandra Blair pleading, "Their bones, they sing your songs; don't replace all you've done wrong. Next time take me along, just me and my dream of you." To capture the spirit of old-world Barcelona, the emerging quintet filmed the song's official music video at The Park Church Co-op in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, shot mostly on 16mm film. Watch the video for "Barcelona," directed by Hector Perez, below.

"Our song 'Barcelona' treads heavily down two different paths," explains The Silk War. "The music reflects the longing and love for a city filled with cathedrals, starting the song off with a recording of kids laughing heard outside of a window in Barcelona. The lyrics, however, wax and wane over the longing of loving someone who lives without you by constantly living in their past, in their 'Barcelona.' We see this as killing the present, ending your life to only end up as a dream to those around you. This is portrayed in the video by both walking into the ocean (vis-à-vis Virginia Woolf) and a surrounding vigil of candles with no audience. You cannot help but mourn the relationship that you are in if the other person cannot be present to everything that is right in front of them."

"Barcelona" follows The Silk War's single "Blue Hour," released earlier this month. "Blue Hour," named for the 10-minute twilight between night and day, is about staying up all night, often on a bender, and immersing in debauchery, whether alone or around others. To see the blue hour is to live in waiting; waiting for someone to make your life better because you don't know how. PRESS HERE to listen and watch the music video.

The Silk War soundtracks nighttime with their patented post-wave sound, threading together transmissions of nocturnal alternative, gothic electro, punk energy, and cinematic production. The electrifying five-piece band - Alexandra Blair [singer, lyricist], James Mullen [guitar, songwriter, producer], Angelo Miliano [keyboards], Josh O'Guinn [bass], and Andrew Mega [drums] - dive into the dark on Come Evening. The thought-provoking 11-track collection - produced, engineered, and mixed by James - is inspired by the band's love for the arts and New York that touches upon deep topics ranging from bullying and self-worth to gun control and empowerment and so much more. The band is amplifying its voice on Come Evening, creating music for the disaffected, those who feel different or alienated, with a message of hope. Full track listing for Come Evening below.

In 2017, serendipity brought Alexandra and James together. In between engineering for bands such as Nine Inch Nails and Interpol, James simultaneously formulated the concept of a band in his mind over the years. Introduced to Alexandra by a mutual friend, they unlocked immediate chemistry. Bonding over an inherent darkness, Sylvia Plath's diaries and The Bell Jar, the two were instantly glued together in the studio working on what would become The Silk War. Fusing together anesthetized synths with glassy guitars and shadowy ponderances, they unlocked a signature sound. The Silk War first teased their original music in 2019 with the release of "Velvet." After building buzz throughout NYC with packed shows at Baby's All Right, Mercury Lounge, The Vinyl Room at Soho House, and more, the quintet carefully tweaked and tinkered with what would become Come Evening.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Hector Perez