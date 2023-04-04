THE ROCKET SUMMER Announces Headline Tour With Support From Hellogoodbye and The Juliana Theory

"After three and a half years, I plan to make up for lost time every night by playing songs across my entire discography, including songs from the new album, SHADOWKASTERS, with my incredible band," says THE ROCKET SUMMER's Bryce Avary about his newly announced summer headline tour with support from special guests Hellogoodbye and The Juliana Theory.

Like many artists whose tours have been derailed by the pandemic, Bryce's return to the road is welcomed with open arms. Speaking directly to his fans, Avary says, "This time away from you has been far too long, and I feel a large part of my life has felt like it's been missing. We will dance harder than we ever have (tour dates below - tickets here).

The latest taste of his new album SHADOWKASTERS (release date: May 12, 2023 via Aviate Records) "Sing At The Top" is out now. Following previous singles "M4U," and "Stuck Inside Your Light" (Named as a Song You Need To Know by Rolling Stone), the track is high energy and raucous. It showcases Avary's vocal range and melodies, cresting into his falsetto in the chorus as he commands the listener to "Sing at the top, ready or not, sing at the top of your lungs."

"It's a song about newness," says Avary. "It's about moving forward, not looking back. This is actually one of the oldest songs I recorded on the album which was during the peak pandemic lockdown era." Spawned from dance-punk karaokes that he'd have to pass the time while in isolation from the pandemic, 'Sing At The Top' is a celebration of life. "I wanted to create something in order to feel alive. This song is what happened."

Dubbed "a master of creating anthems" by Paste Magazine and named by Alternative Press as "100 Artists You Need To Know", multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer The Rocket Summer has been a musical force since exploding onto the scene as a teenager in the early 2000s. Charging out of Texas and onto the international stage, fans have flocked to Avary's optimistic and exuberant songcraft, polymath live show, and the fan community it inspires.