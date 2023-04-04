Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE ROCKET SUMMER Announces Headline Tour With Support From Hellogoodbye and The Juliana Theory

THE ROCKET SUMMER Announces Headline Tour With Support From Hellogoodbye and The Juliana Theory

The latest taste of his new album SHADOWKASTERS (release date: May 12, 2023 via Aviate Records) "Sing At The Top" is out now.

Apr. 04, 2023  

"After three and a half years, I plan to make up for lost time every night by playing songs across my entire discography, including songs from the new album, SHADOWKASTERS, with my incredible band," says THE ROCKET SUMMER's Bryce Avary about his newly announced summer headline tour with support from special guests Hellogoodbye and The Juliana Theory.

Like many artists whose tours have been derailed by the pandemic, Bryce's return to the road is welcomed with open arms. Speaking directly to his fans, Avary says, "This time away from you has been far too long, and I feel a large part of my life has felt like it's been missing. We will dance harder than we ever have (tour dates below - tickets here).

The latest taste of his new album SHADOWKASTERS (release date: May 12, 2023 via Aviate Records) "Sing At The Top" is out now. Following previous singles "M4U," and "Stuck Inside Your Light" (Named as a Song You Need To Know by Rolling Stone), the track is high energy and raucous. It showcases Avary's vocal range and melodies, cresting into his falsetto in the chorus as he commands the listener to "Sing at the top, ready or not, sing at the top of your lungs."

"It's a song about newness," says Avary. "It's about moving forward, not looking back. This is actually one of the oldest songs I recorded on the album which was during the peak pandemic lockdown era." Spawned from dance-punk karaokes that he'd have to pass the time while in isolation from the pandemic, 'Sing At The Top' is a celebration of life. "I wanted to create something in order to feel alive. This song is what happened."

Dubbed "a master of creating anthems" by Paste Magazine and named by Alternative Press as "100 Artists You Need To Know", multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer The Rocket Summer has been a musical force since exploding onto the scene as a teenager in the early 2000s. Charging out of Texas and onto the international stage, fans have flocked to Avary's optimistic and exuberant songcraft, polymath live show, and the fan community it inspires.

SHADOWKASTERS by The Rocket Summer will be released on May 12 on Aviate Records. "Sing At The Top" is out now. You can purchase tickets for their upcoming headline tour here.

Listen here:

THE ROCKET SUMMER 2023 Headlining Tour

* = Hellogoodbye
+ The Juliana Theory

6.6 Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
6.8 Dallas, TX - Granada Theater *
6.9 Austin, TX - Mohawk *
6.10 Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock House of Blues *
6.12 New Orleans, LA - Parish House of Blues *
6.13 Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall *
6.14 Orlando, FL - The Social *
6.15 Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar *
6.17 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 +
6.18 Nashville, TN - The Basement East +
6.20 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore +
6.21 NYC - The Gramercy Theatre +
6.23 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall +
6.24 Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance +
6.25 Richmond, VA - The Canal Club +
6.27 Pittsburgh, PA - Jergels +
6.29 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground +
6.30 Detroit, MI - The Loving Touch +
7.1 Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern +
7.2 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge +
7.3 St Louis, MO - Old Rock House +
7.5 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater +
7.7 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court +
7.8 Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar & Billiards +
7.9 Los Angeles, CA - Knitting Factory NoHo +
7.11 Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge +
7.12 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad +

Photo credit:: The Rocket Summer


Tanya Tucker Confirms Two Nights at Nashvilles Historic Ryman Auditorium Photo
Tanya Tucker Confirms Two Nights at Nashville's Historic Ryman Auditorium
Tanya’s indelible songs include some of country music’s biggest hits such as “Delta Dawn,” “Soon,” “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” “It’s a Little Too Late,” “Trouble,” “Texas (When I Die),” “If It Don’t Come Easy” and “Strong Enough To Bend.” Tanya is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards.
FACS Unleash New Single Constellation Photo
FACS Unleash New Single 'Constellation'
Alongside drummer Noah Leger, they dance and twist around each other like a double helix, forming the DNA of what makes FACS so special. Collectively they approach rhythm from outside the groove as opposed to inside it, creating a lattice where Case weaves guitar lines like creeping vines, making the moments on Still Life In Decay.
William The Conqueror Announce New Album Photo
William The Conqueror Announce New Album
Produced by the band in a playground of vintage gear and mixed by Barny Barnicott (Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender, Kasabian), the resulting album's ten tracks marry earworm tunes with insistent, imperious, soaring rock shapes, punctuated by chorus hooks that are simultaneously nuanced and anthemic.
Lurid Purple Flowers Release Swirling New Single Undone Photo
Lurid Purple Flowers Release Swirling New Single 'Undone'
The current lineup of Lurid Purple Flowers, featuring CA Newcomb on lead vocals and guitar, Ben Caito on bass, and Nick White on drums, has quickly gained recognition in the music industry. In 2022, the band received a Boston Music Award nomination after both their EPs, No Sympathy and Mania, cracked the NACC Top 200 charts.

From This Author - Michael Major


Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music AwardsKarla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
April 3, 2023

The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'
April 3, 2023

After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EPGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP
April 3, 2023

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk. As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies.
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour DatesNashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour Dates
April 3, 2023

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekRoy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 3, 2023

Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
share