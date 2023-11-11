THE RESONANT ROGUES Release New Self-Titled EP

The album is now available.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

THE RESONANT ROGUES Release New Self-Titled EP

Western North Carolina-based duo, The Resonant Rogues, unveiled their new, self-titled LP. “Making this album was such a dreamy process,” says band co-founder Sparrow. “The songs on this record are super special, too, definitely the best I've written. I've never been more proud of a body of work I have been part of creating.”  

“This record feels like a long time coming,” says co-founder Keith Josiah Smith of the album, the duo's first full-length release since 2019. “We had a lot of personal growth in the years these songs were written. The involuntary pause in our performing career in 2020 gave us a lot of time to think about where we were headed in life and what was really important to us, and I think the songs speak to that.”   The album, recorded in Nashville with producer Andrija Tokic at his analog studio, The Bomb Shelter, also features friends and fellow artists Sierra Ferrell (background vocals), Benjamin Tod (background vocals), John James Tourville (pedal and lap steel, 12-string guitar, butter knives, guzheng), Jason Dea West (harmonica), Kristen Harris (fiddle), and Landon George (upright bass, drums, baritone guitar).   

Rooted at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Sparrow and Smith have previously called New Orleans and Nashville their musical homes, and the influences can be felt on The Resonant Rogues. The sounds of Appalachian old-time, classic country, and vintage soul all make appearances in this 12-track stunner. Its warmth and live-in-the-room sound felt right for musicians who cut their teeth as buskers, playing street corners across the U.S. and Europe.   

These songs are a comprehensive collection of stories, journeys, memories, and landscapes. Written after breaking down on a remote highway in Wyoming, the band penned “93,500 Miles,” a reminder that while the artist's life isn't very easy, they'd have it no other way. With its haunting harmonica and driving percussion, “Leave the Path” could be the soundtrack to a Spaghetti Western set in the Appalachian mountains. Smith's “Slow Burn” nods to country poets like Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt, with guest vocals by Benjamin Tod. This is a personal musing, its cozy folk flickering with Sparrow's jaunty accordion.   

The bittersweet “What Happened to That Feeling,” which recently premiered at The Bluegrass Situation, may just be the most relatable long-term relationship song ever written. There's a distinct sense of place within string band music and within a modern interpretation of the classic styles that inspire Sparrow and Smith. It's still as folky as ever but with fierce independence and a confident embrace of rock 'n' roll energy.    The Resonant Rogues is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Be sure to follow The Resonant Rogues at the links below for all the latest news and updates.  

TOUR DATES  

11/17 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC Album Release Show*

11/25 - Key City Sessions - Wilkesboro, NC 

11/28 - Honky Tonk Tuesday at American Legion Post 82 - Nashville, TN 

11/29 - Southgate House Revival - Newport, KY** 

11/30 - Duke's - Indianapolis, IN 

12/1 - Rebel, Rebel - Berea, KY    *w/ Cristina Vane **w/ Mike Oberst & Joe Macheret of The Tillers    



