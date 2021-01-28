THE NIXONS to Perform Livestream Event on Feb. 19

Alternative rock band The Nixons (Zac Maloy, Jesse Davis, John Humphrey and Ricky Brooks) known for the radio hits "Sister", " Happy Song", "Wire", and "Passion" will be performing a livestream event on Feb 19, 2021 at 7pm CST through Veeps! The livestream is called "The Nixon's Live (as it happened) from Okc, Ok." and will feature a live set intertwined with stories and dialogue from each band member.

The Nixons were founded in Oklahoma City, OK by singer/guitarist Zac Maloy, guitarist Jesse Davis and bassist Ricky Brooks in 1990. The group released their debut EP Six in 1992 on Dragon Street Records and replaced original drummer Tye Robison with John Humphrey, before releasing Halo in 1994 on Dallas-based Rainmaker Records. FOMA, released in 1995 on MCA Records, included the radio hits "Happy Song", "Wire", and "Sister" which was a top 5 alternative hit that also crossed over into the Hot 100 pop chart. The group capitalized on their success with big tours (about 300 shows a year for nearly a decade), including dates with KISS, Soul Asylum, Radiohead, and Toadies. They went on to release two more albums with MCA that yielded several rock radio hits including "Baton Rouge". The band recently reunited the original line up for a series of sold out shows in the Midwest, culminating with an opening slot with Smashing Pumpkins. In 2019 the band released singles, "Favorite Lies" and "Crutch" as well as a video for the latter. The band wrapped up the year with a double bill tour with Sponge.

Zac Maloy is an acclaimed, award-winning songwriter and producer whose songs have been featured on numerous top-charting albums. Once The Nixons went on hiatus, Zac began writing and producing for other artists. After writing for and producing several rock projects, Zac signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV and decided to take writing more seriously. Sony tapped Zac as a writer in large part because of his unique ability, as a former artist, to relate to artists out there living the life Zac knew well. One of his first cuts after signing to Sony was "Used To" on Daughtry's eponymous first album, which has gone five-times platinum worldwide. This opened the door for Zac to score singles in a range of genres, including Carrie Underwood's # 1 single "Temporary Home," and Skillet's #1 single "American Noise."

In 2003, after extensive auditions, John was selected to fill the drum seat for Seether. John has been touring and recording with Seether for more than sixteen years now. The band, averaging more than 120 shows a year, has amassed twenty Top Five singles, three platinum records, and numerous gold albums.

In 2020, the band released Sonic Boom, their first collection of new music in almost 20 years via InterceptMusic.com.