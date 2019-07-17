THE HU Announce Three-Month North American Tour
Get ready for THE HU, a band that are unlike any other rock band in the world.
The Mongolian rock band and worldwide online sensation bringing eastern traditions to western rock will release their debut album, THE GEREG,September 13 on E7M (Eleven Seven Music) and headline a three-monthNorth American tour September 11-December 7. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 19 at 10 AM Local Timeat www.thehuofficial.com
Coming off a sold-out 23-date European summer tour throughout June and July, including six UK dates, the four-piece band combines traditional Mongolian instruments with modern American hard rock to create their own style of music they call "hunnu rock," which derives from "HU," the Mongolian root word for human beings. This unique sound blends heavy rock elements with traditional Mongolian guttural throat singing, accentuated by lyrics reflecting old Mongolian war cries and poetry. The word "gereg" in their debut album's title was used as the first diplomatic "password" by the Mongol empire during the time of Genghis Khan.
THE HU was founded in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia by their producerDashka, along with band members Gala, Jaya, Temka, and Enkush. Together they create rock music with traditional Mongolian instrumentation such as the Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle), Tovshuur (Mongolian guitar), Tumur Khuur (jaw harp), guttural throat singing built around the pillars of heavy rock: distorted guitars, bombastic drums, and aggressive rhythms. THE HU became an online sensation when they released music videos for "Wolf Totem" and "Yuve Yuve Yu" in December 2018, racking up a combined 34 million views to date. They re-released the singles on March 29, generating incredible global recognition across the globe. The track "Wolf Totem" reached Top 5 on the iTunes Rock Chartand achieved the #1 position in 19 different countries, while "Yuve Yuve Yu"reached #2 on the iTunes Rock Chart in 11 different countries. Both tracks are available digitally HERE.
In April, the band were offered Official Mongolian Ambassador to the Worldby the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Mongolia, while he congratulated them on their success.
The band's inaugural performance as The HU was in June 2019 in their hometown, followed by their first headlining European and UK tour this past June and July. The band also debuted this summer on several major festivals including in Download Festival, Rock Am Park and more. On stage the foursome expands to an eight-piece group to create an enveloping wall of sound.
"We couldn't be more excited to join the amazing team at E7M," says THE HUabout their signing to E7M (Eleven Seven Music), home to Mötley Crüe, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach and Nothing More. "The passion they have for The HU can be felt from New York to Mongolia and we're excited to do great things together."
Eleven Seven's COO Steve Kline said about the signing, "Eleven Seven is continuously searching for unique and talented artists. The Hu's mix of traditional Mongolian instrumentation and original brand of rock is unlike any other band. From first listen, we were immediately blown away. The Hu are about to take the world by storm, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to the Eleven Seven family!"
Catch THE HU on tour in North America:
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Minneapolis, MN
Fine Line Music Café
Friday, September 13, 2019
Milwaukee, WI
The Rave Bar
Saturday, September 14, 2019
Chicago, IL
Riot Fest
Sunday, September 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
El Club
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
Cleveland, OH
Grog Shop
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Toronto, ON
The Opera House
Thursday, September 19, 2019
Montreal, QC
L'Astral
Saturday, September 21, 2019
Quebec City, QC
Le D'Auteuil
Monday, September 23, 2019
Boston, MA
Paradise Rock Club
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Brooklyn, NY
Warsaw
Thursday, September 26, 2019
Washington, DC
Black Cat
Friday, September 27, 2019
Asbury Park, NJ
The Stone Pony
Saturday, September 28, 2019
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore Soundstage
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Salt Lake City, UT
The Complex - The Grand
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Denver, CO
Oriental Theatre
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Phoenix, AZ
Crescent Ballroom
Thursday, October 10, 2019
San Diego, CA
The Observatory North Park
Friday, October 11, 2019
Joshua Tree, CA
Joshua Tree Music Festival
Saturday, October 12, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Teragram
Sunday, October 13, 2019
Sacramento, CA
Aftershock
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Portland, OR
Roseland Theater
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Seattle, WA
Paramount Theatre
Saturday, October 19, 2019
Las Vegas, NV
Las Rageous Rock Festival
Monday, October 21, 2019
El Paso, TX
Lowbrow Palace
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
San Antonio, TX
Paper Tiger
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Dallas, TX
Trees
Friday, October 25, 2019
Houston, TX
Warehouse Live
Sunday, October 27, 2019
Austin, TX
Emo's
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Lawrence, KS
Granada Theater
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
St Louis, MO
Firebird
Saturday, November 2, 2019
Nashville, TN
Exit/In
Sunday, November 3, 2019
Atlanta, GA
Terminal West
Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Orlando, FL
The Social
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Culture Room
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Tampa, FL
The Orpheum
Sunday, November 10, 2019
Charlotte, NC
The Underground
Monday, November 11, 2019
Richmond, VA
Broadberry
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Philadelphia, PA
Theatre of Living Arts
Sunday, November 17, 2019
New York, NY
Bowery Ballroom
Monday, November 18, 2019
Pittsburgh, PA
Mr. Small's Theatre
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Columbus, OH
The Basement
Thursday, November 21, 2019
Cincinnati, OH
Taft Theatre
Friday, November 22, 2019
Louisville, KY
Zanzabar
Saturday, November 23, 2019
Indianapolis, IN
The Hi-Fi
Monday, November 25, 2019
Des Moines, IA
Wooly's
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Omaha, NE
The Waiting Room
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Colorado Springs, CO
Black Sheep
Sunday, December 1, 2019
San Francisco, CA
Independent
Monday, December 2, 2019
San Jose, CA
The Ritz
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
Ventura, CA
Ventura Majestic Theatre
Thursday, December 5, 2019
Santa Ana, CA
Observatory
Friday, December 6, 2019
Pomona, CA
Glass House
Saturday, December 7, 2019
Las Vegas, NV
Brooklyn Bowl