THE HU Announce Three-Month North American Tour

Get ready for THE HU, a band that are unlike any other rock band in the world.

The Mongolian rock band and worldwide online sensation bringing eastern traditions to western rock will release their debut album, THE GEREG,September 13 on E7M (Eleven Seven Music) and headline a three-monthNorth American tour September 11-December 7. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 19 at 10 AM Local Timeat www.thehuofficial.com

Coming off a sold-out 23-date European summer tour throughout June and July, including six UK dates, the four-piece band combines traditional Mongolian instruments with modern American hard rock to create their own style of music they call "hunnu rock," which derives from "HU," the Mongolian root word for human beings. This unique sound blends heavy rock elements with traditional Mongolian guttural throat singing, accentuated by lyrics reflecting old Mongolian war cries and poetry. The word "gereg" in their debut album's title was used as the first diplomatic "password" by the Mongol empire during the time of Genghis Khan.

THE HU was founded in 2016 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia by their producerDashka, along with band members Gala, Jaya, Temka, and Enkush. Together they create rock music with traditional Mongolian instrumentation such as the Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle), Tovshuur (Mongolian guitar), Tumur Khuur (jaw harp), guttural throat singing built around the pillars of heavy rock: distorted guitars, bombastic drums, and aggressive rhythms. THE HU became an online sensation when they released music videos for "Wolf Totem" and "Yuve Yuve Yu" in December 2018, racking up a combined 34 million views to date. They re-released the singles on March 29, generating incredible global recognition across the globe. The track "Wolf Totem" reached Top 5 on the iTunes Rock Chartand achieved the #1 position in 19 different countries, while "Yuve Yuve Yu"reached #2 on the iTunes Rock Chart in 11 different countries. Both tracks are available digitally HERE.

In April, the band were offered Official Mongolian Ambassador to the Worldby the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Mongolia, while he congratulated them on their success.

The band's inaugural performance as The HU was in June 2019 in their hometown, followed by their first headlining European and UK tour this past June and July. The band also debuted this summer on several major festivals including in Download Festival, Rock Am Park and more. On stage the foursome expands to an eight-piece group to create an enveloping wall of sound.

"We couldn't be more excited to join the amazing team at E7M," says THE HUabout their signing to E7M (Eleven Seven Music), home to Mötley Crüe, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach and Nothing More. "The passion they have for The HU can be felt from New York to Mongolia and we're excited to do great things together."

Eleven Seven's COO Steve Kline said about the signing, "Eleven Seven is continuously searching for unique and talented artists. The Hu's mix of traditional Mongolian instrumentation and original brand of rock is unlike any other band. From first listen, we were immediately blown away. The Hu are about to take the world by storm, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to the Eleven Seven family!"

Catch THE HU on tour in North America:

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

Fine Line Music Café

Friday, September 13, 2019

Milwaukee, WI

The Rave Bar

Saturday, September 14, 2019

Chicago, IL

Riot Fest

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Detroit, MI

El Club

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Cleveland, OH

Grog Shop

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Toronto, ON

The Opera House

Thursday, September 19, 2019

Montreal, QC

L'Astral

Saturday, September 21, 2019

Quebec City, QC

Le D'Auteuil

Monday, September 23, 2019

Boston, MA

Paradise Rock Club

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Brooklyn, NY

Warsaw

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Washington, DC

Black Cat

Friday, September 27, 2019

Asbury Park, NJ

The Stone Pony

Saturday, September 28, 2019

Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Soundstage

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Salt Lake City, UT

The Complex - The Grand

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Denver, CO

Oriental Theatre

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Phoenix, AZ

Crescent Ballroom

Thursday, October 10, 2019

San Diego, CA

The Observatory North Park

Friday, October 11, 2019

Joshua Tree, CA

Joshua Tree Music Festival

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

Teragram

Sunday, October 13, 2019

Sacramento, CA

Aftershock

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Portland, OR

Roseland Theater

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

Saturday, October 19, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

Las Rageous Rock Festival

Monday, October 21, 2019

El Paso, TX

Lowbrow Palace

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

San Antonio, TX

Paper Tiger

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Dallas, TX

Trees

Friday, October 25, 2019

Houston, TX

Warehouse Live

Sunday, October 27, 2019

Austin, TX

Emo's

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Lawrence, KS

Granada Theater

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

St Louis, MO

Firebird

Saturday, November 2, 2019

Nashville, TN

Exit/In

Sunday, November 3, 2019

Atlanta, GA

Terminal West

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Orlando, FL

The Social

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Culture Room

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Tampa, FL

The Orpheum

Sunday, November 10, 2019

Charlotte, NC

The Underground

Monday, November 11, 2019

Richmond, VA

Broadberry

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Theatre of Living Arts

Sunday, November 17, 2019

New York, NY

Bowery Ballroom

Monday, November 18, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA

Mr. Small's Theatre

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Columbus, OH

The Basement

Thursday, November 21, 2019

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

Friday, November 22, 2019

Louisville, KY

Zanzabar

Saturday, November 23, 2019

Indianapolis, IN

The Hi-Fi

Monday, November 25, 2019

Des Moines, IA

Wooly's

Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Omaha, NE

The Waiting Room

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Colorado Springs, CO

Black Sheep

Sunday, December 1, 2019

San Francisco, CA

Independent

Monday, December 2, 2019

San Jose, CA

The Ritz

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Ventura, CA

Ventura Majestic Theatre

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Santa Ana, CA

Observatory

Friday, December 6, 2019

Pomona, CA

Glass House

Saturday, December 7, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

Brooklyn Bowl





