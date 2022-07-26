THE CULT New Fall Dates Added To North American Tour

On October 7 The Cult will release their new album, Under The Midnight Sun, via Black Hill Records. The band are currently in the midst of a midwest and east coast tour, previewing some of the songs from the album including the current single "Give Me Mercy."

Today they announce the addition of fall tour dates to the schedule with the new run kicking off September 15 in Vancouver, BC at the Hard Rock Casino and concluding at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 9 with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club as the main support for that show.

Tickets for all shows are available here with the exception of the LA's' Greek Theatre which go on-sale this Thursday, July 28th @ 10 AM local time. See all dates listed below.

Like the rest of Under The Midnight Sun, "Give Me Mercy"was produced by Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood). Consequence said "'Give Me Mercy' feels classically Cult, as the band envelop their gothic rock influences with a modern sheen" and MXDWN noted "the song is fresh and dynamic."

The single makes clear that The Cult's co-founding members, Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, have spent the six years since their last LP pushing further into their esoteric strength. Flanked by Duffy's dynamic guitar riff, Astbury reaches new heights of sinewy vulnerability. Watch the "Give Me Mercy" video here:

The Cult tour dates

July 26 - Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse, NY # %

July 27 - Meadowbrook Amphitheater - Detroit, MI # %

July 29 - Hogs for Hospice Charity Event at Seacliff Park - Leamington, ON

July 30 - Casino Rama - Orilla, ON

Sept 15 - Hard Rock Casino - Vancouver, BC

Sept 17- Grey Eagle Resort & Casino - Calgary, AB

Sept 18 - Jubilee Theatre - Edmonton, AB

Sept 20 - CU Place - Sid Buchwold Theatre - Saskatoon,SK

Sept 21 - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts - Winnipeg, MB

Sept 23 - Sylee Theatre - Madison, WI *

Sept 24 - Hoyt Sherman Theatre - Des Moines, IA *

Sept 25 - The Admiral - Omaha, NE *

Sept 27 - Uptown Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#

Sept 29 - Fillmore - New Orleans, LA *

Sept 30 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX *

Oct 2 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX *

Oct 9 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

# - Black Rebel Motorcycle Club support

% - Zola Jesus support

* - King Woman support