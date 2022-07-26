Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE CULT New Fall Dates Added To North American Tour

THE CULT New Fall Dates Added To North American Tour

Tickets for the new tour dates are available now.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 26, 2022  

On October 7 The Cult will release their new album, Under The Midnight Sun, via Black Hill Records. The band are currently in the midst of a midwest and east coast tour, previewing some of the songs from the album including the current single "Give Me Mercy."

Today they announce the addition of fall tour dates to the schedule with the new run kicking off September 15 in Vancouver, BC at the Hard Rock Casino and concluding at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 9 with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club as the main support for that show.

Tickets for all shows are available here with the exception of the LA's' Greek Theatre which go on-sale this Thursday, July 28th @ 10 AM local time. See all dates listed below.

Like the rest of Under The Midnight Sun, "Give Me Mercy"was produced by Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood). Consequence said "'Give Me Mercy' feels classically Cult, as the band envelop their gothic rock influences with a modern sheen" and MXDWN noted "the song is fresh and dynamic."

The single makes clear that The Cult's co-founding members, Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy, have spent the six years since their last LP pushing further into their esoteric strength. Flanked by Duffy's dynamic guitar riff, Astbury reaches new heights of sinewy vulnerability. Watch the "Give Me Mercy" video here:

The Cult tour dates

July 26 - Crouse Hinds Theater - Syracuse, NY # %

July 27 - Meadowbrook Amphitheater - Detroit, MI # %

July 29 - Hogs for Hospice Charity Event at Seacliff Park - Leamington, ON

July 30 - Casino Rama - Orilla, ON

Sept 15 - Hard Rock Casino - Vancouver, BC

Sept 17- Grey Eagle Resort & Casino - Calgary, AB

Sept 18 - Jubilee Theatre - Edmonton, AB

Sept 20 - CU Place - Sid Buchwold Theatre - Saskatoon,SK

Sept 21 - Burton Cummings Theatre for the Performing Arts - Winnipeg, MB

Sept 23 - Sylee Theatre - Madison, WI *

Sept 24 - Hoyt Sherman Theatre - Des Moines, IA *

Sept 25 - The Admiral - Omaha, NE *

Sept 27 - Uptown Theatre - Kansas City, MO *#

Sept 29 - Fillmore - New Orleans, LA *

Sept 30 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX *

Oct 2 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX *

Oct 9 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

# - Black Rebel Motorcycle Club support

% - Zola Jesus support

* - King Woman support



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Corbin Bleu & Jason Earles Discuss 'Coming Home' to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES
July 25, 2022

Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles will be making their long-awaited returns to Disney in the new season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series. BroadwayWorld caught up with Bleu and Earles to discuss their highly-anticipated return, how Disney's content has progressed since their time, and more. Watch the new video interview now!
Britney Spears & Elton John to Release New Single Next Month
July 25, 2022

Britney Spears will make her highly-anticipated reutrn to music with a new rendition of 'Tiny Dancer' wil Elton John. Universal Music will allegedly release the new duet next month. The two recorded the song at a recording studio in Beverly Hills The session was reportedly overseen by producer Andrew Watt.
VIDEO: Ne-Yo Releases Visualizer for 'Handle Me Gently'
July 25, 2022

Watch a new visual from Ne-Yo, the three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B hitmaker, iconic songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, has sold a cumulative 20+ million adjusted albums worldwide. His debut single, 2005’s “So Sick,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified quadruple Platinum.
Madge Returns With New Single 'Psychopomp'
July 25, 2022

Drawing inspiration from the glistening coagulation of blood, guts and cum that glues together the universe, Madge’s 2022 output is visceral and abstract. New single “Psychopomp”, featuring pop avant-gardist Jessica Winter, warps those corporal themes into the psychoanalytic puzzle of whether we can could ever really discard a memory.
Tony Nominee Paul Sorvino Passes Away at 83
July 25, 2022

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony-nominee Paul Sorvino has passed away at the age of 83. Sorvino was seen on stage in That Championship Season, Bajour, Mating Dance, Skyscraper, An American Millionaire, and The Most Happy Fella. Plus, watch a video of Sorvino singing 'Once Upon a Time.'