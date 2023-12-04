THE CLASSIC ROCK SHOW To Visit Hershey Theatre In April

The Classic Rock Show will visit Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Paying tribute to its favorite rock heroes, The Classic Rock Show celebrates the very best of classic rock, thundering through performances from the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Queen, The Who, AC/DC and more.

With over 100 million YouTube views worldwide, The Classic Rock Show is an opportunity for rock fans young and old to celebrate three decades of the world's greatest classic rock music. Note-for-note, anthem after anthem, riff after riff and solo after solo – this stunning sound and light show culminates in a show-stopping guitar duel that is not to be missed.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or Click Here.