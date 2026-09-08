THE BOBBY LEES Share "Hey Na" Video, US Tour to Start Oct 8

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Woodstock, NY's The Bobby Lees are back with a new video/single for 'Hey Na' following the release of their new record and Epitaph debut, New Self. In the span of 24 hours, from a 12-step meeting on a full moon and the ramblings of a madwoman, 'Hey Na' was born, blending hip-hop beats, hypnotic flow and the band's signature bite.

Returning to the studio with producer Dave Sardy, 'Hey Na' is The Bobby Lees' take on frontwoman Sam Quartin's hip-hop/rap-driven solo project, Lady Boy. The song began with Quartin questioning if she could manifest through her songs, growing frustrated with false hope after years of grinding with The Bobby Lees. What transpired was a thundering, beat-driven anthem bristling with confidence and liberation.

The Bobby Lees released New Self on June 12, an explosive take-no-prisoners album, drenched in Kendall Wind's thick bass lines and Macky Bowman's pummeling drums. Seething with fiery tracks like 'New Self' to the rambunctious, offbeat take on PJ Harvey's '50ft Queenie,' the album is stacked with life lessons on addiction, relationships, and cutting through life's bulls, anchored by Quartin's don't-f-with-me attitude.

Formed in 2017, The Bobby Lees unleashed their infectious chaos, making fans of legends like Iggy Pop, Debbie Harry, Henry Rollins, Jason Momoa, and Jack Black. After years of grinding on the road, writing, and recording, the band hit a wall, taking a hiatus in 2022 before catching the attention of Momoa. Forging a friendship bound by a pure love of creating and music, Momoa helped the band record the new album, filming the process for season 2 of his HBO docuseries, On The Roam.

The Bobby Lees are fresh off the stage with Jack White and gearing up for their US headline tour starting Oct 8. The band will make stops in New York (10/8), Woodstock (10/10) for a hometown show, Seattle (12/8), and Los Angeles (12/12). They'll also be playing a special show in Tulsa, OK, on Oct 24 with support from Momoa's band Öof Tatatá. For more information, visit https://www.thebobbylees.com/tour

The Bobby Lees Tour Dates:

Oct 8 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza *

Oct 10 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater *

Oct 20 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall *

Oct 21 - Detroit, MI – TSDMAAC *

Oct 22 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall * !

Oct 23 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner #

Oct 24 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard ^

Dec 8 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern +

Dec 9 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater +

Dec 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent %

Dec 12 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater %

Dec 13 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up %

* Scatterbrain

! Woes

# Snarls & Rat Motel

^ Öof Tatatá

+ Forty Feet Tall

% Muttlee

Photo Credit: John Swab - Download Hi-Res Images



Photo Credit: John Swab - Download Hi-Res Images

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