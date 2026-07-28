LOVE ON A HIGH FLOOR to Arrive From NYC Retrowave Duo on Aztec Records

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A New York City-based retrowave duo is set to release LOVE ON A HIGH FLOOR, its third full-length studio album, through Aztec Records.

New York, NY: On August 14, 2026, New York City's premiere Retrowave duo, BUNNY X, releases their third full length album – Love On A High Floor – on Aztec Records.

BUNNY X is inspired by all things 80s. Some of the band's musical references include Depeche Mode, The Pet Shop Boys and early Madonna as well as prominent Synthwave artists like FM Attack and Timecop1983.

Since launching in 2012, with founding members Abigail Gordon and Mary Hanley, the band has released numerous singles, EPs and two full length albums Young & In Love (2021) and Love Minus 80 (2023). The band, now Abigail Gordon and Jenny Bates, continues the 'Bunny X' narrative with the release of their third full length album, Love On A High Floor, and makes regular live performance appearances throughout New York City and across North America.

BUNNY X has collaborated with several Synth/Retrowave/Pop artists and producers over the past decade including Flemming Dalum, Fred Ventura, Ricky & Kim Wilde, Marvel83', Vincenzo Salvia, Earmake, Don Dellpiero, Sellorekt/LA Dreams, Thought Beings, Gosteffects, The Lightning Kids, Conrad Kaneshiro, GRAMMY winner Tony Lake (Sting) and many more.

Set against the backdrop of 1980s Wall Street excess and the romantic New York City skyline, Love On A High Floor takes BUNNY X to the top of the glass towers of ambition and sees both the glitter and the cracks.

The teenage nostalgia and innocence explored on BUNNY X's debut record, Young & In Love, is reimagined in Love On A High Floor with those same characters as adults coming to terms with how their dreams and desires have unfolded in the real world. Love On A High Floor is also an exploration of the seductive promise of the American Dream and the disillusionment that often follows its pursuit.

Love On A High Floor brings BUNNY X back together with their long-time, close collaborators Sellorekt/LA Dreams, Don Dellpiero, Gosteffects, and GRAMMY Award-winning engineer, Tony Lake. The album also features tracks with The Lightning Kids, Chip Cosby from Heartracer and original BUNNY X band member, Mary Hanley.

Photo Credit Kelli McGuire

Photo Credit: Kelli McGuire



Photo Credit: Kelli McGuire

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