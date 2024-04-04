TEKKEN 8 Soundtrack Gets Limited Edition Vinyl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bandai Namco Europe S.A.S. and Laced Records have formed a tag-team to bring the music of the brand-new entry in a legendary franchise, TEKKEN 8, to vinyl.

Pre-orders are now open for the deluxe 5-disc box set, with a Limited Edition blue & black galaxy-effect disc variant exclusively available via the Laced Records store (www.lacedrecords.com). Also available is a Laced Exclusive Edition double LP with solid pink and blue discs. Both a Standard Edition 5LP box set and double LP with traditional black discs will be available via third-party retailers.

The complete original soundtrack has been specially mastered for vinyl and will be pressed onto heavyweight LPs. For the box set, these will come in spined inner sleeves all housed in a rigid board slipcase, while the double LP features a widespined outer sleeve with printed inner sleeves. Stunning sleeve artwork is by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and illustrator Samuel Donato, depicting Jin and Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, and newcomers Azucena, Victor Chevalier, and Reina.

The TEKKEN 8 music team smashed out banger after banger for the soundtrack, retaining the series' trademark sound of hard-hitting dance music and electronica. Many of the composers are long-time series contributors, with the full team consisting of mifumei, Hiroshi Okubo, AJURIKA, Yoshihito Yano, Go Shiina, sanodg, Rio Hamamoto, Sho Okada, Yuu Miyake, Shogo Nomura, Ayako Saso, Mitsuhiro Kitadani, Shinji Hosoe, Yoshinori Hirai and Qing Yan.

As well as the TEKKEN 8 releases, fans can check availability on all 10 TEKKEN series soundtrack vinyl via www.lacedrecords.com/collections/tekken. In stock now, Laced has repressed TEKKEN, TEKKEN 2 and TEKKEN 3 sets, as well as restocked several titles from across the series.

Powered by Unreal Engine 5 and exclusively available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Digital, TEKKEN 8 pushes the limits of current hardware with high-fidelity visuals, and immersive graphics. Stunning visual effects throughout each combine with character models and moves built from the ground up, adding new weight and atmosphere to TEKKEN's signature battles. TEKKEN 8 turns every moment of impact into a spectacle, and every victory into an epic story.

Through solid and unique gameplay on top of an epic storyline, the TEKKEN franchise has sold over 57 million copies, reigning as the best-selling 3D fighting game franchise of all time.

The TEKKEN 8 (Original Soundtrack) 5LP vinyl box set and double LP can be pre-ordered now: 5LP box set: £100 / $120 | Double LP: £36 / $38 Estimated shipping: August 2024

USA and Canada store — www.lacedrecords.com

Rest of World excluding USA, Brazil and Russia — www.lacedrecords.co