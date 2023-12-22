T-Pain Releases 'On Top Of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose)'

GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and global cultural icon T-Pain is closing out a banner year with the release of On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose).

Recorded this past March in Los Angeles with a full band that included: Rodney ‘Lil Rod' Jones Jr. (Music Director/Bass/Keys), Curt Chambers (Guitar), Clemons Poindexter (Drums), Joe Flip Wilson (Keys), Porcha Clay (Background Vocals/Vocal Director), Chelsea “Peaches” West (Background Vocals), Kirsten Dawkins (Background Vocals) and Jasmine Patton (Background Vocals), Live From The Sun Rose is one of three sold-out shows featuring a setlist of songs from T-Pain's critically acclaimed covers album On Top of The Covers – an eclectic and unexpected mix of reimagined hits sung in the hitmaker's natural, non-AutoTuned voice.

“I'm so excited for the world to hear and see this,” said T-Pain. “Since it's the gift-giving time of year, I decided to release the full performance. Let's keep the good times rolling in to 2024!”

T-Pain first shocked audiences with his stunningly soulful and smooth vocals when he won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after previously delivering what was then the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk session of all time.

On Top of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke's “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey's “Don't Stop Believin',” Dr. Hook's “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith's “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton's “Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra's “That's Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath's “War Pigs,” plus an interlude “Skrangs” (in K Major Sus).

The icon's ability to command sold-out venues around the world is a testament to his distinctive talent and charisma, and it was announced this week that in 2024 he will launch his first Las Vegas Residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. PRESS HERE for tickets and more information.

T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He's sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his spectacular live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon.

Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer's influence has transcended generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Automotive, podcast host, expert drift driver, actor, author, HelloFresh spokesperson and purveyor of delicious wing spices through his collaboration with Spicewalla.

Just last month, he received the Legend Award at this year's Soul Train Awards, and he recently released “Baby Got Brap,” his first musical collaboration with his Nappy Boy Automotive President, Hert, as well as standout single “That's How We Ballin” ft. Snoop Dogg and its coinciding Pee Wee's Big Adventure parody video.

Last week, the artist introduced his latest project with Nappy Boy Entertainment artist, producer and songwriter Young Ca$h: the Bluez Brothaz. PRESS HERE to watch the official video for their first single “The Introduction,” and stay tuned to tpain.com and nappyboy.net for updates and more information.

On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) Track Listing:

1. Intro

2. Summertime

3. Welcome

4. That's Life

5. Hot Tequila

6. Don't Stop Believin'

7. Shout

8. Never Too Much

9. American Woman

10. I Don't Want To Be

11. This Is How We Do It

12. Klink

13. Tennessee Whiskey

14. Skrangs (in K Major Sus)

15. Stay With Me

16. This Is Superstardom

17. A Change Is Gonna Come

18. She's Sympathy

19. War Pigs

20. One More Story

21. Crazy / Black Ice

22. Buy U A Drank

Announced 2024 T-Pain Las Vegas Residency Dates:

Feb. 8 at Zouk Nightclub

April 20 at Zouk Nightclub

May 26 at Ayu Dayclub

July 11 at Zouk Nightclub