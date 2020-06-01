T. Graham Brown Partners with Time LifeFor Digital Re-Issue Of Four Classic Albums

Chart-topping country music star T. Graham Brown joins forces with Time Life to reissue four of his albums in digital format on June 5 and to release an all-new album this fall. From a Stronger Place, The Next Right Thing, Christmas with T. Graham Brown and his GRAMMY-nominated album Forever Changed (featuring Leon Russell, The Oak Ridge Boys, Steve Cropper, Jimmy Fortune and more) will all be available on major digital and streaming platforms via Time Life. Additional information on his forthcoming album will be announced in the coming weeks.



T. Graham Brown has recorded over 15 studio albums that have delivered more than 28 singles on the Billboard and Gospel charts. Six of these singles reached Number One and eight more reached the Top Ten. Brown's voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald's, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew, Hardee's and many others including the wildly popular Taco Bell "Run For The Border" television spots.



"I'm really looking forward to working side by side with such an iconic American brand as Time Life," said Brown. "They know how to deliver music to fans and we're going to do great things together."



"We've worked with T. Graham Brown for the past several years as a featured artist on our StarVista LIVE Country Music Cruise, and we approached him with the idea of building our working relationship into multiple dimensions," added Mike Jason, Time Life Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Marketing & Live Entertainment. "His talent, body of work and vision are a perfect fit for Time Life."



Time Life will provide worldwide distribution, promotion and sales support, working closely with Brown's team to launch sustained online and terrestrial publicity and promotional campaigns.



TRACK LISTINGS



From a Stronger Place

Respect Yourself

Reflections off the Water

Praise Him

Carry the Weight

Somebody's Coming

From a Stronger Place

Stand Up For Love

Wine Into Water

Welcome Sailor



Forever Changed

He'll Take Care of You

From a Stronger Place

Soul Talk

Forever Changed

Shadow of a Doubt

Power of Love

Out of the Rain

People Get Ready

Pillow of Mercy

Midnight Rainbow

Which Way to Pray

How Do You Know

Wine Into Water



The Next Right Thing

Tennessee Hideaway

Bag of Bones

The Next Right Thing

Tools for the Soul

Which Way to Pray

Still Not Out of the Woods

Middle Age Crazy

As If You Didn't Know

Monkey

Use the Blues

My Old Friend the Blues

If I Had the Power

Wine into Water



Christmas with T. Graham Brown

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Here Comes Santa Claus

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

Silver Bells

Run Run Rudolph

Jingle Bell Rock

White Christmas

Santa Claus is Coming in A UFO

Away In A Manger

Mary Had A Little Lamb



Time Life offers artists and brands unparalleled opportunities to connect with their fans. As a longtime leader in multi-platform marketing, the company uses direct-to-consumer channels that reach nearly 90 million people each year. It also offers cross-pollination with its other divisions, including its award-winning direct response television division, a robust retail label, its StarVista LIVE experiential music-themed cruises and an extensive array of broadcast alliances.

